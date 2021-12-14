A Yarm School pupil launched a 2022 calendar, featuring pupils’ artwork, to raise much-needed funds for South Cleveland Heart Fund.

Organised by Upper Sixth student Olivia Davies, an art competition was run across the whole school with the theme – ‘What do you think makes a good heart?’.

The winning submissions were used to create the stunning calendar, which is on sale from Senior School reception for £10.

Headmaster Huw Williams said: “This was a wonderful idea from Olivia who showed great initiative to coordinate the process. The submissions, which spanned the year groups from Prep School Reception through to Fifth Year Senior School, were beautiful and completely captured the theme with creativity and sensitivity.

“The South Cleveland Heart Fund is an amazing local charity and one which we are delighted to support through this collaboration. I hope the calendar raises a lot of money and awareness for this worthy charity.”

South Cleveland Heart Fund is dedicated to helping heart patients through supporting the excellent regional cardiothoracic unit at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Funding from the SCHF is focussed on improving heart patient care, and, in the process, help to maintain its world class national and international reputation, continuing to attract top people to work in Teesside`s regional cardiothoracic centre.