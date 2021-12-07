Black Sheep Brewery has this week announced the return of its hugely popular Christmas brew, Blitzen, giving customers the chance to stock their bars with a proper festive favourite.

First launched in 2014, the festive Ruby Ale is made with Cascade and Goldings hops, orange and mixed peels as well as Muscovado sugar. A pint of Blitzen is the perfect way to celebrate the festive season, offering aromatic notes of raisins and biscuits, combined with a rich taste of dark fruits and hints of chocolate and citrus.

Blitzen was released to on-trade customers in cask from Monday 22nd November and will be available in pubs across the country throughout the festive period

Along with Blitzen, Yorkshire’s award-winning brewery is also set to relaunch the York Brewery ‘Snowflake’ beer as part of its seasonal calendar. Snowflake is a 3.7% Festive Pale Ale brewed with a duo of American hops, offering a citrus punch with a crisp, clean finish.

Jonny Kirkham, Head of Sales and Marketing at Black Sheep Brewery, commented: “There’s a lot of confidence across the hospitality industry that pubs will be able to trade with fewer restrictions this year, after the large disruptions to the on-trade last December.

“And as the weeks got colder and people began preparing for Christmas, our customers wanted to know one thing – when will we see Blitzen back in the pubs?

“That’s why we’re delighted to announce that Blitzen will be back by popular demand this Christmas. We’re thrilled to be able to help customers enjoy a festive tipple as they celebrate the festive season this year and make up for lost time”