Yorkshire Business Myth Drinks Recognised as one of UK’s Most Impressive Firms

Myth Drinks in Yorkshire has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off its second decade in the UK.

Myth Drinks is already a multi-award-winning business, creating alcohol free rum for those who enjoy good taste and good times with friends and family.

Founded by Colette Safhill in 2022, it was designed to offer something a bit different that’s not available elsewhere in the market.

Following a nationwide search, it has been chosen as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases 100 of the most inspiring independent businesses from across the nation.

Colette commented, “It’s wonderful to be selected as a SmallBiz100 and to have all our hard work recognised alongside the other fantastic businesses across the UK. We launched Myth Drinks to offer something special to customers, because that’s what it’s all about isn’t it. Innovating and creating new products that customers will want to choose time and time again.”

Myth Drinks was profiled by the campaign on August 25th as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Small Business Saturday will return on 2 December 2023, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses. With small firms facing huge challenges due to the cost-of-living crisis, the campaign is more vital than ever as it moves in to its second decade in the UK.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate Myth Drinks as part of this year’s campaign” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“The impressive small businesses featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 sum up the phenomenal contribution that small firms make to our economy and local communities.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent boutiques and eateries to small service and b2b based businesses like wholesalers and digital marketers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions of people each year and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with the Prime Minister and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday UK visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com

