A fast-growing North East firm is working alongside an award-winning charity to help educate young people on gambling’s potentially harmful effects.

Thousands of students descend on the region’s universities during September and October with many living independently and managing budgets for the first time.

And Newcastle-based The Rudd Group, caterers to the licensed trade and hospitality sectors across the UK, are supporting YGAM’s work around gambling awareness and support.

The firm’s gaming and amusements division, Bob Rudd, has been supplying gaming equipment since 1989.

And the Newcastle-based business is acutely aware of the role it needs to play in supporting those raising awareness around responsible gambling.

“We started working with YGAM as we could see the huge benefit of educating young people to ensure that they understand their limits,” said Nick Rudd, Managing Director, The Rudd Group.

“YGAM can help students to identify where problems may occur.”

YGAM is an award-winning education charity that relies on regular donations to maintain its vital work within the community.

Former gambling addict Lee Willows established the charity alongside Keith and Anne Evans — Anne’s son Alan took his own life following a 25-year battle with gambling addiction.

And YGAM depends upon donors such as The Rudd Group to help safeguard young people against gaming and gambling harms.

“We’re extremely thankful for the donation from The Rudd Group as they join our growing network of supporters,” said Ian Shanahan, Director of Fundraising and Business Development at YGAM.

“This support enables us to reach and safeguard more young people against the harms of gaming and gambling harms.

“Education is a powerful tool and we’re proud of the positive impact we are making every day to the lives of our future generations.”

YGAM has collaborated with GAMSTOP and RecoverMe to embark on The Gambling Support University Tour.

The nationwide dates follow hot on the heels of a survey earlier this year that revealed 80% of students have gambled — with 41% of that group admitting gambling has a negative impact upon their lives.

Jimmy Parkin, University and Student Engagement at YGAM, said: “Students are a key group for us and the recent survey findings reiterate the importance of educating our young adults on the risks and harms associated with gambling.

“This university tour is the first of its kind.

“We hope that by collaborating with GAMSTOP and RecoverMe we can utilise our knowledge and services to ensure students have access to the information, resources and support they need to enjoy a university experience free from gambling-related harms.”

The Gambling Support University Tour visited Northumbria University in Newcastle earlier this month and has visited campuses throughout the UK to speak to students and university staff about the issue of gambling-related harms.

YGAM has also provided free harm prevention training to university staff, student union officers and safeguarding leads.

The training and resources equip staff with the knowledge, skills and confidence to identify signs of gambling-related harms and also signpost students who may be struggling.

The tour follows the publication of a new survey of 2,000 students, commissioned by YGAM and GAMSTOP, which revealed 80% of students have gambled.

Of this group 41% admitted that gambling has had a negative impact on their university experience, including missing lectures, assignment deadlines and social activities.

Nearly one in five admit to using their student loan to gamble.