Young Musicians Set To Bang The Drum At West Rainton Residential Development Launch Event

The West Rainton Primary School steel band in action

Talented young musicians from a West Rainton primary school are set to entertain visitors to the official launch event for a new residential development in their village.

West Rainton Primary School’s steel band will be showing off their musical skills at Ramside Hall Hotel on Thursday 5 September as part of Banks Homes’ launch event for its 150-home Cathedral Meadows development in West Rainton.

The 17-strong steel band is made up of children between Year Three and Year Six, and is the only one of its type in County Durham.

Led by Holly Fagin of the Durham Music Service, it made its debut at the school’s annual picnic last year and has since given a number of public performances, including at this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala.

Having started off using a borrowed set of steel pans, the school has now invested in its own set which feature the school crest.

Alison McDonough, headteacher at West Rainton Primary School, says: “Our steel band is a very popular part of the school’s extra-curricular offering, and we tend to find that children who start playing very quickly become totally committed to it.

“Because it’s a bit easier to get results from the steel drums than other instruments, we’re able to get the children playing together more quickly and to learn a set of tunes that we can perform to parents, friends and other audiences.

“As well as helping them develop their musical skills, being part of the steel band is teaching the children about things like teamwork, relationships and rhythm, and the confidence they get from being able to create music together is clear for all to see.

“We get lots of great feedback from parents about how much their children love being part of the band and we’re all really excited to be getting ready for our next public performance.”

Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows development will see 120 detached, three-to-five bedroomed family homes being built, as well as a further allocation of 30 affordable homes.

Alongside the new homes, Cathedral Meadows will include a new play area, new landscaped areas and new areas of public open space.

Work is well underway on the site, with the first occupants scheduled to be in their new homes by early next year.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “We’ve had lots of interaction with the school over the work we’re doing in the village, with the children being keen to learn about all the different things that go into building houses.

“The steel band sounds absolutely amazing and the children clearly love playing music together, so we can’t wait to see them performing at our Cathedral Meadows launch event.”

To reserve a place at the Cathedral Meadows launch event at the Ramside Hall Hotel on Thursday 5 September, please call 0191 378 6200 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-launch-event-for-cathedral-meadows-by-banks-homes-tickets-946426827117

For further information on Banks Homes’ Cathedral Meadows development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/development/cathedral-meadows-development/