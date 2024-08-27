Why You Need a Smoking Shelter at Your Business

It is widely understood that smoking tobacco products presents a severe risk to a person’s health. Smoking cigarettes or a pipe can dramatically increase the risk of developing several forms of cancer in later life, especially lung and mouth cancers. The longer a person smokes, the more at risk they will be of developing such life-threatening diseases. However, it is also widely recognized that smoking is a highly addictive habit. It can be incredibly difficult to quit tobacco products and live a smoke-free life. In addition, many smokers enjoy the habit and do not wish to quit, regardless of the risks to their health. In the workplace, some staff will likely be long-term smokers. As such, it makes sense to create a smoking shelter for these staff members. In this article, some key reasons why employers should consider installing a smoking shelter on their premises will be discussed.

To comply with local laws

Firstly, depending on the country or region in which your business operates, there may be local laws that necessitate the building of a smoking shelter. For example, in the UK, smoking is not allowed in any enclosed workspace or public building. As such, smokers should be able to smoke outdoors, ideally in a location that keeps tobacco smoke away from entrances and crowded areas. Smokers should ideally benefit from a shelter that is robust and well-designed so that it can protect them from the elements when smoking outdoors. Companies such as Seton supply durable and high-quality shelters; employers should compare the products offered by such firms and other leading suppliers and choose a structure that is suitable for their needs and the number of expected smokers.

Help to protect non-smokers

It is now widely recognised that passive smoking (inadvertently inhaling the smoke from someone else) can pose severe health risks. A non-smoker who regularly breathes in second-hand smoke (i.e., if they are regularly in the vicinity of a smoker) will experience similar risks of developing various forms of cancer as the smoker themselves. Non-smokers should be protected from these risks, and a smoking shelter can be a key way to ensure this. Ideally, a smoking shelter will be positioned in an area where staff do not frequently need to pass by. A remote corner of an office car park or on grounds behind a building that is not used as a thorofare can be suitable options. Employers should consider the needs of their non-smoking staff as well as their smokers. In short, the intelligent location of a smoking shelter can help to protect non-smoking staff from the harmful effects of passive smoking.

Consider the customer experience

Finally, it is important to consider smoking from the perspective of your customers and external stakeholders. If your company sells goods from its premises (such as a shop), many customers will not wish to walk past staff who are smoking (and breathe in second-hand smoke) before they start shopping. This can create a negative customer experience that may reduce the likelihood of a repeat visit to the premises. A smoking shelter that is positioned far away from entrances to the premises and out of public sight will create a far more attractive proposition for many consumers.