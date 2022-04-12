Northumbrian Water is creating an exciting opportunity for young people to explore career opportunities in STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths.

Ten students will get the chance to spend two days gaining valuable work experience with members of the water company’s team in its laboratories in Horsley, Northumberland.

The Northumbrian Water Group STEM Programme is open to students in years 10 to 12 and will take place on July 4 and 5.

Following a site tour, the students will shadow a member of the team over the course of the two days. During this time, they will learn about how their roles contribute to the delivery of clean, clear and great tasting tap water to Northumbrian Water’s customers across the North East.

Erin Price, Head of Talent and Training at Northumbrian Water, said: “This is a really fantastic opportunity for young people to learn more about how STEM subjects and skills contribute to making sure people get tap water that not only tastes great, but is of the highest quality possible. It’s the source of life, but it doesn’t just fall from the sky – so much goes into ensuring it meets the standards our customers deserve and expect.”

Applications are welcomed until the end of April, to allow candidates to be selected by mid-May.

More information and an online form for applications can be found at https://www.nwg.co.uk/careers/nwg-academy/work-experience/.