The search is on to find a talented local actress to play the lead role of ‘Belle’ in this year’s magical family pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House.

Panto producers Enchanted Entertainment are on the lookout for a female aged 18+ from the North East to star alongside singing sensation Sugababes’ Amelle Berrabah, who is playing ‘Good Fairy’ in Beauty and the Beast, as well as hilarious Geordie comics Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny.

Female performers aged 18+ need to attend the auditions taking place on Tuesday 6th September from 11am onwards at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House. Auditionees will need to be available all day for any recalls required.

Producer Guy Pascall said:

“It’s going to be a fantastic Christmas production and what an amazing opportunity for a local actress to gain valuable professional experience in the panto and to start them off on their own glittering career”.

Hopefuls need to bring a song of their choice with a backing track to sing to the audition panel. They will then be given some acting sections from the script of Beauty and the Beast to perform in front of the pantomime’s creative team.

The successful candidate must be available from 26thNovember – 8th December for rehearsals and then from 9th December – 8th January for the actual performances. The role is contracted, meaning the performer will be paid for their work on the show.

Enchanted Entertainment will be bringing 50 spellbinding performances of Beauty and the Beast to the Tyne Theatre and Opera House from 9thDecember 2022 – 8th January 2023. The pantomime will feature a fantastic live band and, back by popular demand at the Tyne Theatre panto, AMAZING 3D! especially designed for children in the audience. As always, the show will be packed with a host of top stars, including international singer Amelle Berrabah from best-selling girl group Sugababes as ‘Good Fairy’, the return of hilarious North East panto funny–man Charlie Richmond as ‘Comic’ as well as Karen The Mam’s Lewis Denny back as ‘Dame’.

Musical Director Jezz Weatherall said:

“Belle in Beauty and the Beast is one of the best pantomime parts for an actress to play and we’ll be looking for someone that can sing, dance and act to a very high standard. As well as a fantastic cast, the panto will also include a brilliant live band for our successful actress to sing with in the show”.

Enchanted Entertainment are assembling an amazing cast and planning some spectacular pantomime magic to ensure Beauty and the Beast will be a wonderful family panto with plenty of audience participation, fantastic sets and costumes, and of course jokes galore for all the family!

Tickets are on sale now and already selling fast, to book seats or for more information go to the Tyne Theatre & Opera House websitewww.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk