The UK’s only baby-specific hospice to remain open during the third national lockdown.

Following on from the government’s announcement on the evening of Monday 4th January 2021 stating that the country is to enter a third lockdown, the UK’s only baby-specific hospice, Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, has announced that it is to remain open.

The charity, which operates three hospices in Coventry, Liverpool and Middlesbrough, was forced to close its doors for five months during the first national lockdown, amid concerns for the safety and protection of the vulnerable babies and infants that regularly seek the palliative, respite and end-of-life care it offers.

However, after speaking to a number of parents since re-opening, the charity learnt that these families endured tremendous struggles during this period of time, all because their access to vital care and support was taken away almost instantaneously.

Zoë’s Place is a lifeline for the many families that use it, which is why the hospice wants to continue operating. However, in order to do so, and whilst simultaneously keeping the babies, infants and their families – plus the charity’s members of staff – safe, Zoë’s Place will continue following the strict safety measures that are already in place.

A number of additional measures will also be coming into immediate effect.

Moving forwards, the charity has reluctantly taken the difficult decision to part-furlough or completely furlough some members of its fundraising teams beginning from Monday 11th January, as a direct impact of COVID-19.

Sadly, this is because Zoë’s Place has been unable to proceed with their planned calendar of fundraising events, which would have guaranteed a significantly higher level of income for the charity.

Joan Stainsby, Executive Trustee, Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice, said:

“Zoë’s Place is committed to providing the same level of palliative, respite and end-of-life care our families have come to expect over the years – especially during the third lockdown – and we want to be able to continue offering it for many more years to come.

“For many families, the thought of Zoë’s Place not being around is incomprehensible. Not only has it been an important part of their family life, but it allows families the chance to catch up on housework, binge the latest television shows and do the weekly shop, just by the charity simply existing.

“Zoë’s Place needs to be able to keep going, if not for the staff it employs, then the families it looks after. However, as Zoë’s Place navigates its way through the third national lockdown, we will be reliant on the kindness and generosity of the public more than ever to help us ensure that we can continue to do that. For that, we can’t thank you enough.”

If you are able to support the charity or donate, no matter how big or small, please click here.