♡ Valentine’s and Chinese New Year treats at Hyatt Regency Manchester 虎

Free cocktails for Tiger guests and generous Love Spells

虎 CHINESE NEW YEAR IN THE GRADUATE BAR 虎

Join us in The Graduate Bar to welcome the year of the Tiger between 1 – 6 February. We have two very special cocktails for just £15 for two. Enjoy the sweet delicateness of our Lychee Martini or the tropical fun of our Dragon Fruit Caipirinha which tastes as good as it looks. What’s more, if you are staying with us and were born in the year of the *Tiger you can enjoy one of our Chinese New Year cocktails complimentary.

The Graduate Bar – named in honour of the many alumni from the universities of Manchester – is a vibrant, airy onsite oasis that delivers memorable moments over delicious cocktails, craft beers and freshly prepared, yet casually served, dishes.

*1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986 or 1998

♡ LOVE SPELLS AND VALENTINE POTIONS AT THE LAUREATE RESTAURANT ♡

Valentines is all wrapped up at The Laureate Restaurant with a special Love Spell package available from Saturday 12th until Monday 14th February.

The beautiful three-course Valentine’s meal is only £40 per person and comes with a Love Spell… will it be a loving message of gratitude, or will you get one of the special prize spells gifting you with an overnight stay, a meal, cocktails for two, a bottle of Prosecco or your Valentine’s meal on the house…?

Chef’s menu includes delicious choices like Wild Mushroom and Parmesan Arancini with Truffle Aioli and Steak au Poivre or Pan-Roasted Halibut. Choose to share an indulgent chocolate fondue or an indulgent, artisan cheeseboard. Finish with Chef’s treat of macaroons whilst savouring the Love Potion – a special Valentine’s cocktail with strawberry and white chocolate.

The Laureate Restaurant is famous for its beautiful, curved leather banquettes and its stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, expect elegance, incredible service and of course, exquisite dining.

Bookings are now open on Open Table