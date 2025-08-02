🎪 Why Kendal Calling Is Great for the Local Economy: A Festival That Gives Back to Cumbria

Introduction

Every summer, the lush landscapes of Lowther Deer Park in Cumbria come alive with music, laughter, and the electric buzz of Kendal Calling—one of the UK’s most loved independent festivals. But beyond the eclectic line-ups and Instagram-worthy moments lies a powerful truth: Kendal Calling is a major economic driver for Kendal and the surrounding region.

With thousands of festivalgoers flooding into Cumbria each year, this event brings more than good vibes—it injects vital income into the local economy, uplifts independent businesses, supports charities, and enhances the cultural standing of the region. Let’s explore why Kendal Calling is so much more than a music festival.

1. Massive Boost to Local Tourism

Attracting around 40,000 attendees annually, Kendal Calling transforms Cumbria into a tourism hotspot during the event weekend. Visitors book accommodation across Kendal, Penrith, and the Eden Valley—filling up hotels, B&Bs, campsites, and even glamping spots.

Tourism-related spending doesn’t stop at lodging. Festivalgoers also dine out, shop for essentials, and explore the region before and after the event, creating an economic ripple effect that benefits pubs, restaurants, petrol stations, and local attractions.

🧾 Did you know? In 2019, music tourism in the UK generated over £4.7 billion in economic activity.

2. Supporting Local Businesses and Suppliers

Kendal Calling goes out of its way to prioritise local vendors, caterers, and artisans. Food stalls often source ingredients from Cumbria farms, while regional brewers, crafters, and small businesses set up shop at the festival grounds. This boosts visibility and revenue for independent traders.

From staging equipment to eco-toilets, transportation services to wristband manufacturers, the supply chain for Kendal Calling is rich with regional economic partnerships. Even local taxi firms and minibus operators benefit from the increased demand.

💬 “Kendal Calling brings a spike in summer income we can rely on,” one Penrith hotelier told local press.

3. Charitable Giving and Community Projects

Kendal Calling isn’t just a commercial success—it’s a force for social good.

In 2024 alone, the festival raised nearly £79,000 for local charities, supporting groups such as:

North West Air Ambulance

Hospice at Home Carlisle & North Lakeland

Eden Valley Artistic Outreach Programmes

Local youth and sports groups

Since inception, nearly £300,000 has been channelled into community efforts—making it one of the most philanthropic events in northern England.

4. Enhancing Kendal’s Cultural Profile

Kendal Calling, along with the Kendal Mountain Festival and other creative initiatives, helps position the area as more than just a gateway to the Lake District. It’s now seen as a cultural destination in its own right.

Events like these:

Improve town branding and media visibility

Encourage year-round tourism

Inspire new creative industries to flourish locally

This reputation attracts investment and interest, creating a cultural ecosystem that supports artists, designers, musicians, and event planners.

5. Driving Job Creation and Freelance Opportunities

From stage riggers to caterers, cleaners to digital marketers, the festival generates seasonal jobs across multiple sectors.

Many locals find temporary employment during the setup and takedown of the festival, while others get gigs working as:

Security and stewards

Hospitality staff

Merchandise sellers

Shuttle bus drivers

Local music acts

Freelancers in Cumbria—photographers, videographers, drone operators, sound engineers—also benefit from the festival’s creative demands.

💼 The UK’s independent festival sector contributes over £1 billion to the economy every few years, with Kendal Calling playing a key role in that figure.

6. Sustainable Economic Development

Kendal Calling is one of the UK’s greenest festivals, aiming to minimise its environmental footprint while boosting sustainable business:

🌍 Eco highlights from 2024 include:

Reusable Cup Scheme : Saving 45,000kg of CO₂

Tent Take-Home Campaign : 98.9% of attendees took tents home

Plastic reduction across all trader stalls

Solar power for lighting and installations

These efforts encourage attendees to support eco-conscious local brands and reflect Kendal’s broader commitment to sustainability.

🛍️ Visitors are nudged toward shopping with low-carbon vendors and sustainable craftspeople—further cementing green enterprise in the region.

7. Year-Round Economic Impact

The benefits of Kendal Calling extend well beyond the festival weekend. Local businesses often report a surge in brand awareness and repeat customers long after the last tent has been packed away.

Boutique shops, creative workshops, and local cafés enjoy a post-festival bump in web traffic and sales. The event even influences seasonal tourism trends, with many festivalgoers returning in autumn or winter to explore more of what Cumbria has to offer.

8. Strengthening Local Identity

Ultimately, Kendal Calling helps build community spirit and pride. Locals feel represented in the festival line-up, artwork, and vendor selections. Many see it as a celebration of what makes Kendal and Cumbria unique.

With its combination of economic strength, cultural creativity, and community heart, the festival plays a vital role in shaping the future of Kendal as a thriving northern destination.

Conclusion: More Than Just Music

Kendal Calling may start with a beat, but its true impact lies in its role as a catalyst for local growth. It supports:

Small businesses

Charities

Sustainable initiatives

Creative industries

Job creation

Cultural prestige

As festivals across the UK grapple with challenges post-pandemic, Kendal Calling stands as a shining example of how an event can balance entertainment with economic empowerment. It’s not just calling music lovers—it’s calling in a brighter future for Kendal and beyond.