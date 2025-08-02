UK Weekend Weather Forecast: Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025

As the calendar flips into August, much of the UK is preparing for a weekend of mild, dry, and relatively settled weather, with bright spells on Saturday and a slight risk of rain returning by Sunday. While the week ahead looks stormy due to the arrival of Storm Floris on Monday, this first weekend of August offers a reprieve for many, with comfortable temperatures and enough sunshine to make outdoor plans a go.

Whether you’re heading to a coastal town, planning a countryside walk, or attending a summer festival, here’s your comprehensive, SEO and AI-optimised UK weather forecast for Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025.

🌍 National Weather Overview – 2–3 August 2025

Summary:

Saturday 2 August: Dry, mild, and mostly sunny across the UK. Highs of 18–22°C , lows around 12°C .

Sunday 3 August: A cloudier day with increased rain chances , especially in the north and west . Highs remain between 17–22°C .

Storm Floris looms for Monday 4 August—strong winds and heavy rain are forecast.

🗺️ Regional Breakdown – Saturday 2 August 2025

🔹 London and South East England

Saturday brings ideal summer weather to the capital and its surroundings. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 21–22°C.

Morning: Sunny spells, 15–17°C

Afternoon: Warmer, dry, highs of 22°C

Evening: Cooling gradually, remaining dry

Perfect for barbecues, shopping, park outings, or heading to the coast.

🔹 South West England (Cornwall, Devon, Somerset)

Saturday outlook: Dry with sunshine and high cloud , especially in coastal areas.

Temperature: Highs of 18–20°C

A light coastal breeze may cool exposed areas in the evening.

🔹 Midlands (Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham)

Dry and mild , with sunshine peeking through cloud cover during the late morning.

Highs: 20–21°C by early afternoon.

Humidity: Moderate but comfortable.

🔹 North West England (Manchester, Liverpool, Cumbria)

Morning: Cool start with cloud breaks.

Afternoon: Mostly dry and calm, highs up to 20°C .

Evening: Slightly overcast, no rain expected.

🔹 North East England (Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham)

Generally dry with variable cloud , especially in inland areas.

Temperatures: 19–21°C

Coastal regions may feel breezier.

🔹 Wales (Cardiff, Snowdonia, Swansea)

South Wales: Bright spells throughout the day, highs of 19°C.

North Wales and Snowdonia: Slightly cooler, with cloudier skies and highs of 17–18°C.

Rain risk: Very low.

🔹 Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow, Highlands)

Eastern Scotland (Edinburgh, Aberdeen): Best conditions—sunshine with highs of 19–20°C .

Western Highlands: Cloudy with a low chance of light drizzle .

Glasgow: Partly cloudy, dry, highs of 18°C.

🔹 Northern Ireland (Belfast, Derry)

A dry and settled day , with broken cloud and warm intervals .

Highs: 18–19°C

Evening: Staying dry with cool winds inland.

🌦️ Regional Breakdown – Sunday 3 August 2025

🔹 General Outlook

Sunday is more unsettled, with increasing cloud and isolated showers, especially in the north and western UK. The south and east will likely remain dry but overcast.

🔹 London and South East England

Dry for most of the day , but skies will be mostly cloudy .

Morning: Mild start at 16°C

Afternoon: Up to 22°C, with very low rain risk

Not quite as sunny as Saturday, but good enough for outdoor activities.

🔹 South West England

Cloud cover increases , especially during the afternoon.

Risk of light rain near coastal areas like Cornwall and Devon.

Highs: 19°C

🔹 Midlands

A cloudier day , especially from midday onwards.

Slight risk of light drizzle in western counties.

Highs: 20°C, lows of 13°C

🔹 North West England

Rain risk increases , especially in Cumbria and inland valleys.

Morning: Cloudy and cool

Afternoon: 18–19°C with patchy showers

🔹 North East England

Mostly dry but overcast throughout the day.

Highs: 20°C

Light winds near the coast.

🔹 Wales

South Wales may stay dry into early afternoon.

North Wales could see showers after midday.

Highs: 17–19°C

Rain probability: 50–60% in the north

🔹 Scotland

Unsettled day , especially in the west and Highlands .

Edinburgh: Cloudy but drier, 18–19°C.

Glasgow and Inverness: Showers likely from early afternoon.

🔹 Northern Ireland

A cooler, damper day , especially in western counties.

Rain begins in early afternoon , with heavier patches in the evening.

Highs: 17–18°C

☀️ Summary Table

Region Saturday (2 Aug) Sunday (3 Aug) London & South East Dry, sunny, 22°C Cloudy, dry, 22°C South West England Bright, 20°C Cloudy, light rain risk, 19°C Midlands Dry, sunny spells, 21°C Cloudy, slight rain risk, 20°C North West England Partly cloudy, 20°C Showers likely, 19°C North East England Dry, breezy, 21°C Overcast, 20°C Wales South dry, north cloudy, 19°C Showers in the north, 18°C Scotland East dry, west cloudier, 19°C Showers developing, west > east Northern Ireland Dry, calm, 19°C Afternoon rain, 18°C

🌡️ Climate Context – How Does This Compare?

August averages : 21–22°C highs across the UK; rain on 4–6 days per month

2025 trends : Above-average temperatures for most of the year so far

This weekend reflects a seasonally typical pattern: Saturday drier and warmer; Sunday introduces rain ahead of Monday’s disruption

The shift on Sunday marks the arrival of low pressure ahead of Storm Floris, which will bring severe weather into Monday 4 August.

🌀 Storm Floris Incoming: What to Know

Yellow wind warnings issued for Monday 4 August

Gusts up to 85 mph expected in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England

Heavy rainfall likely, with potential for flooding and travel disruption

Make the most of the weekend, especially Saturday, as the working week may start on a stormy note.

✅ Tips for the Weekend

Saturday : Best day for outdoor activities, especially in the south and east

Sunday : Prepare for overcast skies and possible rain —plan indoor alternatives

Check travel if heading to Scotland, Northern Ireland, or Wales , where Sunday rain could arrive earlier

Stay alert for Monday weather updates related to Storm Floris

📌 Final Thoughts

The first weekend of August 2025 in the UK offers a classic British summer experience—mild, pleasant, and manageable. While Saturday 2 August looks excellent for outdoor plans across much of the country, Sunday 3 August hints at returning rain and cloud, especially for western and northern regions.

Stay flexible, stay prepared—and enjoy what could be one of the calmest weekends before stormy weather sets in next week.