£16m enhancement of Teesside sewer network to help protect the environment

Two projects that will enhance the sewer network and help to protect the environment on Teesside are set to begin.

A total of £16m is being invested by Northumbrian Water to create two new pipelines that will add resilience and capacity to the company’s existing network in the area.

An £11.2m, 9km pipeline will connect Long Newton with Middleton One Row, via Goosebeck.

Construction is due to start in March and run for 12 months.

This project will use innovative techniques to ensure the work protects not only the environment, but also key transport routes and heritage sites. Specialist engineering contractors will work with Northumbrian Water and its partner, Esh-Stantec, to tunnel beneath the A67, the Northern Line railway and the historic route of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

This will avoid the need to work in the highway, or cut through the rail line, so that traffic and trains are not disrupted.

Work will then start in April on a £4.8m, 3km pipeline connecting the company’s sewage treatment works (STW) at Kirklevington with a pumping station at Yarm. The project will also see Kirklevington STW replaced with a pumping station, reducing works traffic in the area.

Again, the work will be done in partnership with Esh-Stantec, a joint design and build venture between contractor, Esh Construction, and global sustainable design firm, Stantec. It is due to complete in March 2025.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, David Greensmith said: “These two projects represent a significant investment in enhancing our network to better serve our customers, and in protecting the environment as part of our Water Industry National Environment Programme commitments.

“While most of the pipeline routes are on private land, and we are working closely with the relevant landowners, where it does come close to customers’ homes, we will keep them informed.

“And, of course, we have some sensitive areas on the Long Newton to Middleton One Row pipeline route, where we are working to remove the need to disrupt travel, as well as protecting the route of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, which is an important part of this area’s rich history.”

David Pratt, Esh-Stantec divisional director, said: “As with all Esh-Stantec schemes, we are committed to a customer-focussed approach to ensure residents and businesses are kept fully up to date throughout. By utilising innovative tunnelling works – an approach used on a similar scheme in the County Durham area – we will significantly reduce disruption to both road and rail users while delivering important improvements on the Teesside sewer network.”

Denis O’Brien Esh-Stantec design programme manager added: “These projects are vital to support our environmental responsibilities. While tunnelling will reduce disruption to transport links, it will also minimise the levels of embodied carbon from the pipeline’s construction, as will the reuse of existing assets. This is yet another example of the Esh-Stantec venture sharing knowledge, expertise and best practice to support smarter water networks in the North East.”