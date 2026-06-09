18 Conductors Selected for the 6th Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition in Birmingham

350 applications from 54 countries – outstanding international field announced for the 2026 edition

The Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition has announced the 18 conductors selected to participate in its sixth edition, which will take place from 3 to 6 September 2026 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in partnership with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).

Under the presidency of Marina Bower and the artistic direction of René Koering, who supervised the pre-selection process, the Competition received nearly 350 applications from 54 countries. The exceptionally high standard of this year’s applicants made the final selection particularly challenging.

The selected candidates represent 15 nationalities from Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East, reflecting the truly international character of the Competition. The youngest participant is 21 years old, while the oldest is 40, with an average age of approximately 32 years.