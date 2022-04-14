Maserati, ready for the future

Modena, 17 March 2022 – Maserati is the first Italian luxury car brand to produce full-electric models: the Trident is announcing its plans for the market launch of the electric range, Maserati Folgore, and is providing comments on the 2021 sales figures.

Maserati is innovative by nature and is looking ahead into the future.

As announced at the “MMXX: Time to be Audacious” event in September 2020, Maserati has completed the revamp of the Brand and is now ready for the market launch of Folgore, the new 100% electric range.

In 2021, the Stellantis Group’s only luxury brand reported an increase in its global market share to 2.4%, specifically at 2.9% and 2.7% in North America and China, respectively. Last year, Maserati recorded robust growth in sales, at 41% year-on-year with a total of 24,269 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide. Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) margin* stood at 5.1% and Net Revenues* were €2,021 million.

Bolstered by the outstanding results it has achieved, Maserati is carving out the path that will make it the first luxury brand to launch a 100% electric sports car.

Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segmentand will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric line-up by 2025.

The Folgore full-electric strategy has been developed with customers’ requirements in mind, which remain the focus of every single product and form part of the Brand’s DNA.

The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023. The new GranTurismo, a true icon for the brand, will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident. Next year, the all-new Grecale SUV – scheduled for launch in the next few days – will also become available in an electric version.

All Maserati models will come in a 100% electric version by 2025: the MC20 super sports car, the new Quattroporte sport sedan and the all-new full-size Levante SUV will complete the Maserati Folgore offering, to attract the new luxury consumer in all market segments.

By 2030, the entire Maserati range will be full electric.

Maserati plan is part of the Stellantis “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan announced on 1st March. All the brand’s new models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains, to bring great innovation and high performance, both typical of Maserati’s DNA.

*Presented on a Pro Forma basis and as if the FCA and PSA merger was completed on Jan 1 ’20. Refer to Stellantis’ 2021 Form 20-F available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com for additional information regarding the Pro Forma results.