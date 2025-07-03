European production of Polestar 7 confirmed in Kosice, Slovakia

Polestar selects Volvo Cars as development and manufacturing partner for Polestar 7

Utilising Group architectures enables access to the latest technologies, in a cost-efficient manner

Polestar 7 planned to be launched in 2028

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – 3 July 2025 – Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is taking the next step in diversifying its contract manufacturing footprint by expanding it to Europe. The Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Volvo Cars to have Polestar 7 manufactured in Kosice, Slovakia, in advance of the planned launch of the premium compact SUV in 2028.

Polestar 7 will be developed in accordance with the Company’s recently announced strategy to use architectures from within the Geely Holding Group. Polestar 7 will utilise a technology base from Volvo Cars, benefiting from group component sharing, cell-to-body technology with next-generation battery density and performance, as well as the next generation of in-house developed e-motors. Adaptations will be made to create the driving experience and performance characteristics that Polestar is known for.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Working with Volvo Cars to develop and manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe is a unique opportunity that will strengthen our position in our home market. Our strategy of utilising Group architectures as the base for our future model line-up gives us access to the best, latest technologies, in a cost-efficient manner. With a design and sporty driving characteristics that are instantly recognisable, Polestar 7 will set new standards in the premium compact SUV segment.”

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars President and CEO, says: “Our collaboration with Polestar on the development and manufacturing of the Polestar 7 underscores how Volvo Cars and Polestar continue to leverage synergies to efficiently deliver outstanding vehicles built for our distinct customer segments.”

Construction started on the Volvo Cars factory in Kosice in 2023. The location of the factory offers good logistical connections to European markets and a developed supplier base.