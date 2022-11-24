Jobs boost as North East edtech specialist moves to accommodate growth

A North East technology specialist is creating jobs after a move to larger offices to accommodate growth and demand for its services.

Mesma, which opened for business in 2011 and whose technology is used by colleges, universities, employment support providers and regulatory and accreditation bodies to improve quality assurance processes, has moved into new offices at The Core on Newcastle’s science park.

This follows a year of robust growth for the firm, which is recruiting for experienced software developers and business development roles as it continues to expand its operations despite the challenging economic conditions.

Growth for the company, which is investing in larger space and resources to support both workforce needs and client service requirements, has come on the back of regional and national demand for its quality improvement and self-assessment products and expertise.

Currently employing nine people and with the body for GP practice managers and non-clinical professionals, PMA; Skills Development Scotland; and the Department for Education among its clients, the firm is pursuing national and international development plans, targeting significant growth in turnover in the next 12 months.

New business development apprentice Evan Simons (above right) has been hired alongside software developer, Liam Imray, as the firm launches a new recruitment drive to develop home grown talent in software services. Matthew LeJeune (above) has also joined as a graduate marketing intern helping to expand Mesma’s reach in the UK and international markets, which includes new contract wins in Ireland and the Middle East.

Sally Forsyth, marketing and business development manager, said expansion comes on the back of a healthy order book, new product launches and investment in skilled staff.

She said: “The move to The Core supports our strategic growth plans, allowing us to take advantage of high levels of enquiries and rising investment in our services by clients in key education sectors. Additional space provides room for business growth and for us to create opportunities for people in the north east to work in high growth sectors.

“We have a fantastic talent pool in the region and we’re looking for ambitious software developers and business development specialists who share our values. It represents the next chapter for the business, laying firm foundations as we continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

The move to a new office and appointments sits alongside Mesma’s drive to provide T Level placement opportunities for young people in 2023 and its annual provision of quality final year work-based projects to local universities for undergraduate students. The company was selected recently as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for its approach to creating opportunities for people through apprenticeships, placements and training.