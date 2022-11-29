Five Shopping Categories You Don’t Want to Forget About This Black Friday

Run, don’t walk… Black Friday is fast approaching, and we are so ready to get our hands on amazing products at heavily discounted prices.

‘Black Friday’ is a term given to the first Friday after Thanksgiving; many shops and brands slice the prices of their products to kick off the Christmas period. Although we as a nation don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, the Black Friday tradition reached us in 2010, and, as a result, it’s considered the “biggest shopping event in the year” in the UK.

This year, the highly anticipated day will fall on November 25, so add this to your calendar ASAP and circle it with a red marker pen! Whether you’re on the hunt for Christmas gifts for loved ones, or a few good bargains for yourself, here are five shopping categories you don’t want to forget this Black Friday.

Technology

Black Friday is the perfect time to secure various technology at the lowest prices you’ll probably ever see attached to them! If you’ve wanted a new mobile phone for a while now, or perhaps a smart watch, laptop, or games console, mark this day in your calendar and wait patiently for it. Trust us, it’ll be worth it.

As just one example of how wild these discounts can be, in 2021, there was over £1,200 off LG television models. With promises that the deals get better and better each year, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2022! How much more untamed can they get?

Health and beauty

Health and beauty is another sector that uses the power of Black Friday to increase sales by dropping the prices of their products. Those interested in skin care, hair care, and make-up will know all too well that none of this comes cheap, which is why Black Friday is a treasured one.

Our social calendars are typically jam-packed throughout the festive season with party after gathering after party, so this is the ideal time to stock up on your favourite beauty products! Lip kits from Nudestix, tanning drops from Tan Luxe, moisturisers from Clinique – this list goes on, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for juicy discounts.

Homeware

Treat your home to new furniture and gadgets when the cost of each item is at the lowest it’s ever been – and perhaps will ever be again. Maybe you’ve had your mind fixated on a bedroom transformation since the summertime, or it may be that your kitchen appliances are begging for an upgrade. With Black Friday right around the corner, don’t spend more than you need to!

Big homeware brands such as Argos, Dunelm, and H&M Home jumped on the wagon last year to deliver incredible savings to their customers, more of which we can expect this year. During the 2021 sale, consumers in the United Kingdom enjoyed huge savings across the John Lewis website, including up to 50 per cent off cookware. 2022 is looking promising…

Clothes

Black Friday is the perfect time to update your wardrobe – *chef’s kiss*. Just before November 25 hits, open the websites of your favourite clothing brands and keep them as tabs on your internet browser. Preparation is key! Alternatively, if you prefer to do your shopping in person (good luck with that one, may the odds be ever in your favour), check out the opening and closing times of your best-loved stores and plan your visits strategically.

In the sale section of almost all major clothing retailers, including ASOS and River Island, you’ll find cute dresses, co-ords, tops, jeans, coats, shoes, handbags, and more. If the sporty vibe is more your thing, don’t miss out on the incredible offers that Adidas and Nike are bound to promote closer to the day.

Toys and hobbies

If there’s a special little one in your life with a wish list that may be just a tad too long for Santa Clause, wait until November 25 and access some of the best deals toys have ever seen! Nieces and nephews will worship the ground you walk on if you’re able to gift them that special toy, and we’re sure mum and dad will be grateful, too!

Head online to Amazon, Toys R Us, and Smyths Toys to explore discounted gadgets and toys ideal for kids from 18 months to 11 years old, and beyond that. In a similar way, the prices of items associated with hobbies, such as sporting equipment and craft supplies, will also be slashed, so maybe this is a sign to finally take up that pastime you’ve been promising yourself you’ll try.

It’s beginning to look a lot like…

Fantastic deals! You must, under no circumstances, allow the magic that is Black Friday to pass you without first ensuring that you get your share. Times are difficult right now, and we can all appreciate making a saving wherever possible. November 25 is all about those incredible savings, so it’s important you get what you deserve. Happy shopping!