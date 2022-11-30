10 proven strategies for becoming a more effective delegator

“If you want to do a few small things really well, do them all yourself,” advises billionaire businessman Richard Branson. “But if you want to do great things that make a big impact, learn to delegate.”

Delegation is the most effective leadership tool that you’re not using enough. And you’re not the only one.

A study by Professor John Hunt from the London Business School found that 7 out of 10 managers don’t delegate enough or delegate well.

Many leaders worry that others won’t get the job done as well as they can. Some are concerned about overworking their middle managers. And a handful of CEOs and senior managers are fearful that outsourcing important tasks will make them appear less essential to the business.

Sound familiar? Well, it’s time to let go.

Because one person can’t do it all – no matter how great you are.

More importantly, delegation is good for you and your business. Delegation frees up your attention and brain power to focus on the most important tasks, empowers the rest of your team, and can increase overall business performance by as much as 20%

Delegation is awesome. All the top leaders and business founders do it. In fact, it’s a central part of their leadership approach.

Now you can learn from the very best thanks to this latest guide from OnDeck. It outlines 10 strategies for becoming an expert delegator, collected from some of the most successful leaders in the world.

Each tip includes advice and a practical guide on implementing these winning leadership techniques into your management style.

There’s advice from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, the late Apple visionary Steve Jobs, and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

Bill Gates shares his best advice for effective delegation, as does Agostina Pechi, Managing Director at global finance giant Goldman Sachs.

Read on to find out more. Your life is about to get much easier.