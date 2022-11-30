Music at The Fire Station is all you’ll want for Christmas

WRAPPED up in a bow and sparkled with tinsel – Christmas at Sunderland’s newest music venue is the perfect way for you to celebrate the festive season.

A packed programme of Christmas crackers is already under way at The Fire Station and this Sunday (December 4) it continues with the angelic Voices of Hope. An evening of festive classics awaits – from O Holy Night to God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, as well as an array of beautiful choral arrangements for Christmastime by composers including John Rutter and Bob Chilcott.

This will be an exciting debut performance at The Fire Station for Voices of Hope, an award-winning and sought-after chamber choir from Tyneside. The choir formed for a one-off charity event in 2011 and hasn’t looked back since, gaining widespread recognition and success – most notably winning the BBC’s National Choir of the Year competition in 2016.

Then from the sheer power and stunning harmonies of Voices of Hope, to a woman described as having ‘quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice,’ who will grace The Fire Station stage on Wednesday, December 14.

Cara Dillon, one of the most celebrated folk voices to have come out of Ireland, brings her annual Christmas show Upon A Winter’s Night to Sunderland. The overwhelming success of previous tours has cemented this magical festive experience as a firm Christmas tradition.

Cara and her band capture the Christmas spirit with a collection of songs ancient and modern providing a welcome reminder that the festive season can be about more than just commercialism.

Cara‘s acclaimed Christmas album, also called Upon A Winter’s Night reached Number 1 in the Indie Album Charts not once, but twice in 2016.

She occupies a position at the very top of the Irish Folk genre and has been captivating audiences, winning awards and achieving exceptional acclaim for more than 20 years. Mojo magazine described her as having ‘quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice.’

And then from the soothing gentle tones of Cara Dillon to the loud and brash – brass! You can join the award-winning Reg Vardy Band for their thrilling Christmas Brass Concert on Friday, December 16.

Based in County Durham, the band has won national and international championships to become one of the most successful brass bands in history, winning the North of England Brass bad Championships 36 times.

The band was formed in 1910 as the Craghead Colliery Band. A name change came in 1969 when the pit closed and the Ever Ready battery company took over, and the band became internationally recognised with concerts across the length and breadth of the country.

Currently supported by the Reg Vardy Foundation, the band qualified for the 2019 National Finals for a remarkable 50th time since 1963.

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, said: “From heartwarming and intimate gigs to the power and splendour of the Reg Vardy band we have you covered for Christmas.

“The award-winning Voices of Hope and Cara Dillon’s beautiful, stunning vocals contrast with the strength and warmth of brass, but all three gigs will capture the true spirit of Christmas and get you in the festive mood.

“The three performances are just part of the jam-packed programme we have here at The Fire Station, which also includes burlesque, comedy and party nights with The Cornshed Sisters, The Magic of Motown, Abba act, Thank You for the Music and 80s Live on Friday, December 23.

“And once Christmas is over, we also have a Good Times New Year’s Eve Party to see in 2023 with the fantastic Phil David’s Good Times Band and DJs – and a gala buffet at The Engine Room!”

For information or tickets for Voices of Hope, Cara Dillon and the Reg Vardy Brass Band, go to www.thefirestation.org.uk