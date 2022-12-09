Arcserve Study Finds Large Organisations Not Protecting Data as IT and Work Environments Evolve

Businesses not re-evaluating disaster recovery plans and ransomware defence as remote work expands

Difficulty in ensuring data compliance with country-restricted data when using cloud providers

Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, has announced findings from an independent global research survey of large organisations. A key result in the research survey found that 40% of UK-based respondents are not re-evaluating and updating disaster recovery plans and ransomware defence as the workforce moves to a remote work model and the increased use of mobile devices on the data perimeter. As cyber criminals focus their attacks more on remote workers, it is a business imperative that organisations regularly assess changes in IT and work environments and bolster ransomware defences and update disaster recovery plans accordingly.

Additional survey insights emphasise the lack of awareness of the need for an end-to-end data protection plan. Only 25% of respondents replied that edge and remote site data protection is critically important for their data recovery solution. Cybercriminals are continuously looking for different ways to infiltrate a business, so a data backup and disaster recovery strategy is essential to ensure that all parts of an organisation remain operational even after a ransomware attack.

The research survey also revealed that 60% of UK-based respondents found it difficult to ensure data compliance with country-restricted data (Canada, EU) when using cloud providers. As cloud computing adoption grows and country privacy and ownership laws become more restrictive and complex, global organisations will struggle to manage their data across borders.

Said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing at Arcserve: “Our survey has unearthed significant data vulnerability gaps in large organisations’ view and approach to data protection as they standardize on a hybrid workforce strategy. Ransomware attacks continue to disrupt business operations significantly, and this issue is not going away anytime soon. It is critical that businesses continuously review and update their disaster recovery plans and incorporate data backup and recovery solutions and immutable storage as the foundation of their data resilience plan.”

About the research conducted by Lead to Market: IT executives of large organisations were interviewed for the survey. All participants had a budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection, and storage solutions at a company with 500 to 5,000 employees and at least 100 TB of data. The survey was fielded in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.