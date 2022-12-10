North East furniture supplier’s new online investment drives growth

A Gateshead manufacturer and supplier of contract furniture is seeing strong growth after investment in a new ecommerce website, designed and built by north east digital development specialist, Sleeky.

The move has seen The HLF Group boost its online sales enquiries since the lead generation website recently went live, contributing to triple growth for the firm as it targets £4m in revenue in the next 12 months on the back of extending services to customers within the leisure industry and beyond.

There has been a 35% increase on sales for the last quarter of 2022 when compared to last year – a large part of this the firm attributes to the success of the new website.

Designed to create an impactful and accessible shop window and information portal to highlight furniture products and design capabilities, the website provides a more ‘visceral shopping experience’ for trade customers in the UK and internationally.

Built by Sleeky to operate on all devices, The HLF Group is able to manage its online presence from a single digital store and streamline day-to-day back-end employee operations while offering ‘easily accessible modern and frictionless’ customer experiences. In-built integrations include trade accounts and pricing, offering enhanced key functionality for customers.

Seen as one of the UK’s fastest growing suppliers of contract standard furniture to holiday parks, hotels, student groups, build to rent, serviced apartments and retirement villages, the HLF Group has a head office and design centre on Whiteley Road in Blaydon, Gateshead.

HLF Group’s CEO Rachel Conroy said: “Central to our future looking growth strategy is a digital first approach. This supports our ambitions to offer a premier online experience for our customers and build brand awareness beyond the UK.

“With our new lead generation site, which has already boosted sales and better showcases our range of services and sectors, we have significantly expanded and improved our online presence. It also enhances the customer journey as we continue to expand into new markets in the UK and internationally.”

Newcastle-based Sleeky, which offers web design services across the region and increasingly nationally, alongside graphic design, ecommerce services and digital marketing, has reported a 70% increase in turnover this year on the back of work for customers such as HLF Group.

Project manager Maja Krajewska, who oversaw the HLF website development, said success has come on the back of all the hard work to support clients during the pandemic.

She said: “We are delighted to be working with The HLF Group to develop a new website to better meet its online needs. As a company with its roots and HQ in the North East, it’s also great to work with a local company on this new phase of its digital presence.

“We have designed and built a website to reflect its work and reputation and look forward to seeing the site continue to deliver a real commercial advantage.”