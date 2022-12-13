UK ranked Newcastle and Nottingham based PR agency turns 10 and welcomes two new recruits

An award-winning national PR agency is expanding its team with two new recruits joining the ranks.

The Tonic Communications, founded by Georgina Phillips and Kelly Marshall-Hill, has strengthened its team with two new PR Executives, at an exciting time for the company as it approaches its 10th birthday.

The agency, based in Nottingham and Newcastle, specialises in communications services including media relations, event management, social media and digital expertise, on and off-site content creation and crisis planning.

Fashion communication graduate, Caitlyn Howitt, and former apprentice journalist, Lauren Dixon, join the business as it looks to extend its offering to clients within the consumer and B2B sectors.

Caitlyn, who graduated from Northumbria University in July 2022, brings an impressive skillset including content creation, digital marketing, SEO, and social media management.

She is also passionate about environmental issues, centring her final university project around an eco-friendly initiative for a large UK retailer.

Caitlyn, who lives in Newcastle upon Tyne, said: “After spending the majority of my third year at university focusing on an eco-friendly PR campaign, I then saw the position at Tonic pop up and it only felt natural to apply.

“After having my first initial chat with Georgina, it became obvious we were very much on the same wavelength environmentally. Then, after finding out The Tonic is a small but extremely successful PR agency, I was even more excited.”

Lauren, from Gateshead, worked as an apprentice journalist at Newsquest Media Group and started her journalism career writing news and features across two titles based in York. She is also studying for a degree in BA (Hons) English Language with The Open University.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to join Caitlyn as the new PR Executives at The Tonic. We both have a lot of qualities I believe will complement each other and achieve success in our new roles.

“Overall, I can’t wait to kickstart my career in PR, building on my journalistic skills and applying my knowledge of languages to produce effective communications for all our clients.”

Georgina Phillips, co-founder and managing director of The Tonic Communications, added: “We’re really proud that The Tonic is turning ten and going from strength to strength, so it’s fantastic to expand our team with Caitlyn and Lauren.

“They will help as we continue to grow our offering to businesses who are making a positive difference to the world we live in. With a solid track record in healthcare PR, alongside the leisure, and transport sectors, and a raft of recent client wins, we’re looking forward to what 2023 has in store. Watch this space.”

For more information, go to www.thetoniccomms.co.uk or keep up to date with The Tonic on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.