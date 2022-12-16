Why Is My Boiler Leaking Water?

Some of the common reasons a boiler leaks water include corroded pipes, high pressure, and loose joints. Also, if your boiler was recently installed, the leak might result from improper installation.

In this case, call a heating engineer straight away(even if it’s just a little leakage). That’s because leaking water may cause rust or electrical components to malfunction which makes it all the more urgent for you to call someone to do your boiler repair London.

Boilers typically last 20 years; however, manufacturers advise checking your boiler once a year to ensure there are no serious issues. If you just learned that your boiler is dripping water, don’t start freaking out over the high replacement cost.

A heating specialist can help you check, detect the issue, and fix it. Continue reading to learn about the common causes of boiler leaking water and how to fix them.

Common Causes For Boiler Leaks And How To Fix Each

There are several potential causes for water leaks from boilers, and the source of the leak may easily be identified. Below are the common Causes of boiler leaking and how you can fix this problem

Corroded pipes

Pressure

Poor installation

Temperature

Faulty heat exchanger

Broken seal

1. Corroded pipes

Your boiler’s leak is likely caused largely by the pipes directly beneath it. Corrosion of these pipes is the most frequent reason for a boiler leaking.

The copper pipe will corrode naturally over time due to the water and metallic debris in the system, eventually causing tiny holes where water can pour out.

How much your boiler has deteriorated can also be determined by how many leaks there are. Look for any leaks right underneath your boiler, which are usually obvious.

How to fix

You’ll need a good engineer to mend the plumbing underneath your boiler if you’re positive it’s leaking. It would help if you chose a professional to handle any boiler work.

However, there are ways to ensure the leak is contained, including carefully wrapping the leaking pipes in some cloth or placing a bowl or bucket underneath the boiler.

You can as well start inquiring about the cost of a new boiler In case of any further issues.

2. Pressure

Everyone can reach their limit when under pressure, and your house boiler is no exception. The boiler may leak water if the pressure inside is too high and the pressure release valve (PRV) in your boiler will let out the water, causing a leak.

Or if some portions of the pressure are too high it could malfunction, which would cause a leak.

Most boilers feature a pressure gauge, which, especially if you have a combination boiler, should be around 1 bar and green. The boiler is under pressure if the pressure gauge is above the green bar.

How to fix

By “bleeding” the system, you can lower the pressure in your boiler at home. But first, ensure the filling loop tap underneath your boiler is tightly closed, especially if you’ve recently topped off your boiler pressure.

Note: bleeding the system is a boiler repair terminology and doesn’t have any connections with human blood.

3. Poor installation

The most frequent reason for water leaking from pipes directly beneath the boiler is improper installation of some piping joints.

The most likely cause is pipe fittings, particularly if you have installed a new boiler. No need to be alarmed or panic because minor leaks are extremely normal with new boiler installations and they can be easily fixed.

How to fix

To fix the leaks and adjust the pipes, you must reach out to a boiler installer to check and ensure the pipes are properly installed.

4. Temperature

Boilers typically come with a temperature control valve (TCV), which monitors the water’s temperature inside the boiler and keeps it from rising too high. Any temperature valve leak shows the boiler temperature is too high, which may cause hot water flowing from the faucets.

However, leakage from the temperature valve may result if the TVC cannot control the temperature. The temperature sensors might have a problem, which is the cause of this.

How to fix

Requires a certified engineer to conduct a professional investigation, and find the solution to it.

5. Faulty heat exchanger

Heat exchanger failure or cracking is frequent in particularly old boilers or boilers that are of poor quality. Unfortunately, replacing the heat exchanger is the most expensive component in the boiler.

To make matters worse, it is difficult to tell if your heat exchanger is leaking. To diagnose the issue, you must hire a licensed gas engineer.

If it is discovered that the heat exchanger is broken, your boiler is probably beyond repair or it will cost you lots of cash to bring it back to its proper working condition.

How to fix

Boiler engineers can replace heat exchangers, but it will be costly. The best action in this situation is to purchase a new boiler.

6. Broken seals

A damaged or broken seal does allow water to flow out, which causes a leaking boiler. In your boiler, seals are installed around or on various parts and joints, and if your boiler corrodes over time, the seals may also become damaged.

The water pumped through the system begins to seep through the seal, frequently at an uncomfortably quick rate. Therefore, if your boiler leaks quite a bit of water often, it may be due to compromised seals.

How to fix

Using some sealant to stop the leak may be a good temporary fix; you’ll need a good boiler engineer to take a look and replace your boiler seals.

Is A Leaking Boiler Dangerous?

A leaking boiler may not be dangerous in the same way that a gas leak is because it does not endanger your safety. However, a leaking boiler poses a serious risk to your financial stability.

When problems are neglected or temporarily fixed such as using a sealant and leaving it for long unattended, it may result in bigger and more expensive issues.

A leaking boiler not only puts your boiler in danger of rusting but also puts your entire house at risk. This can damage your floors, furniture, and other possessions, as well as lead to a high cost of repairing your boiler, and other home furniture due to damage.

Conclusion

In summary, this article has discussed the common causes of boiler leaking and the possible solutions to these problems. Your boiler having an issue is inevitable; all you need to do is try as much to prevent them; Constantly checking for faults ensures that you service your boiler annually.

A boiler leaking water is not as dangerous as a gas leak. Still, it can destroy other important properties or can be dangerous when leaking water comes into contact with any electrical appliances. Check on your boiler and fix any issues or replace it when necessary.

Gas Boiler & Heating Repair LTD

Phone: +44 7795 034003

Address: 49 Pendragon Rd, Bromley BR1 5JZ, United Kingdom

Web: https://gasboilerandheatingrepair.co.uk/