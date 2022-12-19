Here’s How you Identify The Problems with an Automatic Transmission’s Torque Converter

Automatic cars dominate a fair amount of the market share in global automobiles. However, the most fascinating thing about automatic cars is their self shifting gears. A driver does need to be bothered about gear shifting during a drive.

An automatic transmission takes the responsibility of managing the gears according to the engine’s RPMs. How is it able to manage gear shifting? The short answer is a device in the transmission system, the torque converter. Torque converter does the duty to convert power from the engine into hydraulic pressure that eventually manages the shifting.

As a result, each time your car changed gears, you instructed your torque converter.

The torque converter plays the role of a hydraulic pump and it facilitates a coupling between the engine and the transmission. Usually, the torque converter consists of fluid.

However, many people might think of a failing torque converter as an entire transmission failure, but that is not the case. The confusion results from the striking similarity and connection between the symptoms of a failing torque converter and those of a failing transmission.

However, a qualified mechanic is the best person to assess the problem and identify the real cause of concern. Let’s have a look at these points to decide on a visit to an auto shop.

The gear starts to slip

A gear slippage genuinely seems to be a transmission system issue, but it could be a failing torque converter in an automatic transmission.

However, you start to experience some sort of shuddering when the torque is bad. It usually occurs during a gear change.

When the torque converter starts malfunctioning, you may feel shuddering and even slip in overdrive. Because, its torque converters work to convert engine torque into hydraulic pressure smoothly so that your transmission perform its duty o engaging and shifting gears.

Additionally, you might hear some sort of noise due to a faulty torque converter. However, all these symptoms also hint at proper transmission issues.

Despite the cause of concern, you have to visit to a qualified mechanic at a trusted auto shop such as Service My Car for real issue and solution.

Transmission system starts to overheat

Similar to the warning for engine overheating, your car will inform you when the transmission is overheating. However, since it causes the transmission fluid in the torque converter to boil over, gear slippage is the main cause of transmission overheating.

It may eventually begin to boil, which could lead to an overheated transmission. An overheated transmission is a concerning symptom because it may prevent you from shifting gears or result in additional internal damage to the transmission.

As a result, the torque converter is unable to completely and effectively transfer that power from the engine to the transmission.

It is not advisable to continue driving with a high temperature in your car’s transmission. You can rest for a while or opt for a car recovery service from Service My Car to get your vehicle to a nearby workshop.

Transmission fluid has developed leakage

The main function of transmission fluid in a car with a manual transmission is as a lubricant. While its function in automatic vehicles has improved, it now serves as lubricant and aids in creating hydraulic pressure within the torque converter.

Therefore, the importance of transmission fluid to the torque converters’ health and functionality has increased.

Transmission fluid leaks are frequently caused by torque converter seals because they are prone to damage and eventually wear out.

You shouldn’t take any chances whenever transmission fluid is visible to be leaking. It is a first indication that something is wrong and, if ignored, can result in serious internal harm.

However, you might be confused about finding a trusted car repair centre that can offer you proper remediation. You get a car transmission repair by a qualified expert.

Vehicle hesitate to shift completely

If your vehicle starts to hesitate to move at all, this is a failing torque converter that is not working properly.

A torque converter failure won’t let you get your vehicle to move, neither forward nor reverse, because the torque converter is not doing its work properly to change the gears as per requirements.

A complete jam hints at something serious with torque converter and needs immediate attention from an expert. You can search for a Seat specialist near me on the web to opt for Seat repair and service in Manchester at a reliable Seat garage.

Your vehicle can not accelerate properly

An automatic transmission may become sluggish when there is a problem, especially with a torque converter, because it depends on the torque converter to maintain synchronisation with acceleration.

When you press the accelerator, it physically trembles as if it’s having trouble accelerating as it normally would. This could be a sign of a transmission issue, and the torque converter is probably to blame.

Consulting with an expert would be great initiative if you find some sort of issues, especially those highlighted above. An automatic transmission is a complex mechanism to asses as well as repair. You can avoid costly repair or unfortunate incidents by taking a timely visit to Service My Car.

Just book a car service online or order a car repair quote at our website or app anytime.