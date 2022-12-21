9 Year Old Middlesbrough Pupil Wins Regional Christmas Competition

Children from all over the region recently took part in the Miller Homes Teesside inaugural competition to design the company’s corporate Christmas Card. The winner has been announced as Shania, age 9, from Grangetown Primary School, close to the home builder’s Portside Village development in Middlesbrough.

“The children were delighted to take part in the first annual Christmas Card design competition with Miller Homes Teesside and the designs they created were wonderful,” said Mr Jackson, Grangetown Primary School. “We are so pleased that Shania’s elf picture was chosen as the overall winner and got to see her design made into Christmas cards. Our thanks go to Miller Homes for the opportunity and the lovely prizes they brought for our winner and runners up.”

Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside added; “This is such a lovely project and one that gives youngsters from all over the region the chance to get creative. Many schools and PTA groups offer own-designed cards as a great keepsake for parents, but we have taken this one step further and, the winning design has been made into 500 Christmas cards that we have shared with our recent purchasers, corporate friends, colleagues and suppliers, ensuring that Shania’s design spreads a little cheer across Teesside this festive season.

“Our team were delighted to have been able to visit the school and present Shania with her prize – we’re already looking forward to next year!”

Miller Homes currently has a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes for sale across the region. Further information about their development locations and prices can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx