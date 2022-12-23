Settling the score: Integrated agency, ilk, secure reactive campaign with human and labour rights charity Equidem this World Cup

20th December 2022: Leeds-based integrated agency, ilk, has been chosen by the human rights and labour rights charity, Equidem, to help raise awareness of their mission to tackle cases of discrimination, exploitation and injustice during the construction of the World Cup stadiums in Qatar, and to create long lasting change for marginalised migrant workers.

Starting with an assessment of Equidem’s current approach, ilk has developed a direct social strategy for Equidem in order to raise initial awareness of the campaign and encourage a conversation around the topical, timely issue through planned and reactive content. The campaign focuses on reactive activity first and foremost, highlighting key moments in the World Cup with daily posts and a comprehensive paid strategy to support their call for ongoing donations.

Working across a global scale, Equidem focus on exposing exploitation in the working environment, help to bring about accountability and to promote the rights of marginalised, vulnerable workers. As their work has shown that workers were abused during the construction of the World Cup stadiums, Equidem is aiming to place pressure on both FIFA and the Qatar Government, and bring about compensation for those workers who were mistreated and exploited during the build.

Nev Ridley, Managing Director at ilk Agency, commented: “We understand the huge importance of this campaign for Equidem, and we’re so pleased to be the chosen agency that will be supporting them with their mission. We’ve worked with many not-for-profits in the past, and it’s a truly fantastic addition to our roster as an agency, and one that undoubtedly we support on a personal level, as well as a professional one too. The charity works so hard to right the many wrongs of this year’s controversial World Cup, and through our comprehensive paid and social strategy, we’re determined to help them achieve this. .”

Mustafa Qadri Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Equidem added: “We’re dedicated to ensuring that we raise as much awareness as possible to highlight the plight of workers with our campaign, and we’re confident that our partnership with ilk will really help us to achieve this. It’s crucial that we bring this important message to the forefront of the World Cup conversation, as we aim to create a long-lasting change for migrant workers.”

