Three Real Estate Investment Teams You Should be Following

Investing in real estate is an excellent way to build long lasting wealth and financial security, but not everyone is an Investor by trade. Many successful people invest in real estate as a hobby or side hustle to their primary profession. Even high paying careers like, Lawyers, Doctors and Architects use real estate as a method to protect their savings through secured assets. However, to ensure that you make the right investments you need a professional. That’s where these expert real estate investment duos come into play. Not only are these Investment teams real estate specialists, they also take on projects and consult for successful individuals and companies that are looking to invest in real estate.

Here’s a sneak-peek at 3 real estate investor partnerships that have created multi-million dollar empires.

The Scott Brothers

Twin brothers; Jonathan (@JonathanScott) and Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) help homeowners find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. The Scott brothers are best known for their television series Property Brothers on HGtv, but they also have several other services they offer. “Buying & Selling” helps homeowners make their next big move, and their “Forever Home” is for individuals looking to make a major remodel and well as their newest venture “Celebrity IOU, which is dedicated to helping stars give back to people in their lives who’ve helped them achieve who they are today.

Instagram: @propertybrothers

The Ligon Brothers

Fraternal brothers; Michael (@mikecligon) and David Ligon (@david_ligon) help individuals and businesses learn how to properly invest in real estate. The Ligon brothers are best known for their LigonU online real estate investment training academy where they train students to become real estate investors. In addition to LigonU, they also have multiple departments in the Ligon Group of Companies. Their “Ligon Cash Home Buyers” division purchases investment properties anywhere and in any condition. The “Ligon Wholesale” division sells discounted properties to other investors for fix-n-flips, rentals, etc and their newest division “Ligon Capital” is a turnkey alternative for investors to invest in real estate, without the headaches associated with investing in real estate.

Instagram: @ligonbrothers

Holmes and Holmes

Contractor Mike Holmes (@make_it_right) and son Mike Holmes Jr. (@mikeholmesjr) are Canadian house flippers and home renovators. The Holmes team is best known for their “Holmes on Homes” television series where they helped homeowners by repairing the shoddy work performed on projects by other contractors and amateur do-it-yourself investors. In addition to their remodeling business they also offer several other services to homeowners and investors. “Mike Holmes Inspections” offers home inspection services. “Holmes Approved Homes” is a partnership with leading home builders that insures potential homeowners can build their dream home with the quality and integrity offered through the Holmes “Make It Right” brand. And their newest venture appears to be a new series “Holmes Family Effect” casting on CTV Canada.

Instagram: @holmesapprovedhomes

Conclusion

Sometimes two is better than one. These family duos have proven that not only can relatives work together; they can thrive together and achieve great things. Give these Dynamic Duos a Follow on Social Media and elevate your real estate investing knowledge on your road to success.