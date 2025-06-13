24 hours at the Nürburgring: MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing are ready for the 24 Hours Race

MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing are ready for the toughest race in the world. The top performance of MINI John Cooper Works and an exclusive outer skin create the best conditions for delivering top performance and reliability at the 53rd edition of the 24 Hours Race at the legendary Nürburgring.

Nürburg. It is one of the most spectacular events on the racing calendar: the 24 Hours Race at the Nürburgring enters its 53rd round in 2025. Around 130 racing cars compete in various classes on one of the longest racetracks in the world. 24 hours, around the clock. MINI John Cooper Works, together with the Bulldog Racing Team, is once again bringing a racing car to the starting line after last year’s brilliant class victory – and after intensive preparations is ready for the ultimate endurance test on the 25.378 kilometre long circuit of the ‘Green Hell’.

MINI JCW x Deus: On the starting line with an exclusive livery.

For this year’s 24-hour race, the high-performance focus of MINI John Cooper Works will be combined with the passion and craftsmanship of Deus Ex Machina: At the starting line, the MINI John Cooper Works race car will cause a stir and be the first highlight of the race with a specially designed livery by Deus Ex Machina.

The racing car is equipped with original MINI John Cooper Works accessories, such as the JCW roof edge spoiler attachment, sporty JCW front, side skirts and rear winglets as well as the MINI JCW trim for the C-pillar. The aerodynamic and exterior components, which are also available for the standard vehicle, create a maximum racing feeling and give the vehicle an individual and high-quality appearance. The exclusive components in high-gloss black and the MINI JCW tow strip complement the consistent look of the MINI JCW x Deus racing car.

The fact that MINI John Cooper Works and the Bulldog Racing team can celebrate success together was impressively demonstrated last year: In 2024, the #317 MINI John Cooper Works Pro triumphed in the SP-3T class at the Nürburgring in the 24-hour race. Last year’s victory is just the latest chapter in MINI’s rich racing history – and is set to continue successfully in 2025.

Hundreds of thousands expected at the race track.

As the enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement for the 24 Hours Race at the Nürburgring grows once again, John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing are lining up to reignite the same excitement among fans and motorsport enthusiasts on the track. This year, well over 200,000 people will once again watch the classic race from the track.