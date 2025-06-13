Range, over! OMODA&JAECOO UK takes record sales for Super Hybrid System-equipped SUVs

OMODA&JAECOO UK has proven it’s plugged into the UK new car market as it recorded sales of 1,677 SHS-equipped vehicles in May

In turn, JAECOO became one of the highest performing marques for hybrid sales by volume just months after launching in the UK market

SMMT UK figures show increased hybrid sales appetite, as more drivers opt for practical, electrified alternatives to pure ICE powertrains

In May, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations rose by 51% year-on-year, securing 12% of the UK new car market

This success for OMODA&JAECOO is powered by the brand’s Super Hybrid System (SHS), which delivers an electric-first driving experience with ultra-low emissions and long range

With the top-selling JAECOO 7 SHS on sale since January and deliveries of the new OMODA 9 SHS having just started, the brand’s hybrid SUV range continues to expand across both product lines

Further SHS-equipped models are planned later this year, as OMODA&JAECOO UK continues to grow its presence and electrified offering for UK drivers

London, 11 June 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK is continuing to accelerate its presence in the plug-in hybrid market as it records May sales figures of 1,677 SHS-equipped vehicles. This figure represents one of the strongest monthly plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) performances by a single brand house and reflects the broader growth of the hybrid sector. In May, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recorded that plug-in hybrid registrations rose by 51% year-on-year and captured 12% of the total UK market share1.

Driving this success is OMODA&JAECOO’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS) – an advanced plug-in hybrid platform designed to deliver an electric-first driving experience with the reassurance and flexibility of petrol power. First introduced in the UK with the JAECOO 7 SHS earlier this year [January 2025], the SHS is now also available in the newly launched OMODA 9 SHS, further expanding the brand house’s electrified SUV portfolio.

Unlike conventional plug-in hybrids, OMODA&JAECOO’s self-charging Super Hybrid System ensures the battery never drops to zero charge, maintaining consistent electric assistance and optimising efficiency in real-world use. It can also be plugged in and accommodate fast charging speeds of up to 70 kW, depending on the model variant. In the JAECOO 7 SHS, the system offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 745 miles, 56 of which is EV-only, combined fuel economy of 403 mpg, and CO 2 emissions as low as 23 g/km. The JAECOO 7 SHS makes up circa 70% of all JAECOO 7 sales, and is priced at £35,065 OTR2.

The recently-launched OMODA 9, available in a sole SHS powertrain, builds on that success with a luxury SUV experience that combines powerful hybrid performance with comfort, style and technology. The OMODA 9 SHS offers up to 93 miles of pure electric range, a combined range of over 700 miles WLTP, and accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 4.9 seconds thanks to a combined output of 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Priced from £44,990 OTR2, it brings flagship performance to the brand’s growing line-up.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, OMODA&JAECOO UK, commented: “To have registered over 1,600 plug-in hybrids in a single month shows the appetite for smarter hybrid solutions in the UK. Our Super Hybrid System combines the best of both worlds – electric refinement with petrol flexibility – and last month’s performance reflects the strength of that formula. With the JAECOO 7 SHS and OMODA 9 SHS now both on sale, we’re proud to be leading a new chapter for electrified SUVs.”

With further SHS-equipped models scheduled to launch later this year, OMODA&JAECOO continues to invest in accessible, intelligent hybrid mobility.

1 SMMT May figures

2 All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, June 2025