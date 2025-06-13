Range, over! OMODA&JAECOO UK takes record sales for Super Hybrid System-equipped SUVs

- OMODA&JAECOO UK has proven it’s plugged into the UK new car market as it recorded sales of 1,677 SHS-equipped vehicles in May
- In turn, JAECOO became one of the highest performing marques for hybrid sales by volume just months after launching in the UK market
- SMMT UK figures show increased hybrid sales appetite, as more drivers opt for practical, electrified alternatives to pure ICE powertrains
- In May, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations rose by 51% year-on-year, securing 12% of the UK new car market
- This success for OMODA&JAECOO is powered by the brand’s Super Hybrid System (SHS), which delivers an electric-first driving experience with ultra-low emissions and long range
- With the top-selling JAECOO 7 SHS on sale since January and deliveries of the new OMODA 9 SHS having just started, the brand’s hybrid SUV range continues to expand across both product lines
- Further SHS-equipped models are planned later this year, as OMODA&JAECOO UK continues to grow its presence and electrified offering for UK drivers
London, 11 June 2025 – OMODA&JAECOO UK is continuing to accelerate its presence in the plug-in hybrid market as it records May sales figures of 1,677 SHS-equipped vehicles. This figure represents one of the strongest monthly plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) performances by a single brand house and reflects the broader growth of the hybrid sector. In May, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recorded that plug-in hybrid registrations rose by 51% year-on-year and captured 12% of the total UK market share1.
Driving this success is OMODA&JAECOO’s proprietary Super Hybrid System (SHS) – an advanced plug-in hybrid platform designed to deliver an electric-first driving experience with the reassurance and flexibility of petrol power. First introduced in the UK with the JAECOO 7 SHS earlier this year [January 2025], the SHS is now also available in the newly launched OMODA 9 SHS, further expanding the brand house’s electrified SUV portfolio.
Unlike conventional plug-in hybrids, OMODA&JAECOO’s self-charging Super Hybrid System ensures the battery never drops to zero charge, maintaining consistent electric assistance and optimising efficiency in real-world use. It can also be plugged in and accommodate fast charging speeds of up to 70 kW, depending on the model variant. In the JAECOO 7 SHS, the system offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 745 miles, 56 of which is EV-only, combined fuel economy of 403 mpg, and CO2 emissions as low as 23 g/km. The JAECOO 7 SHS makes up circa 70% of all JAECOO 7 sales, and is priced at £35,065 OTR2.
The recently-launched OMODA 9, available in a sole SHS powertrain, builds on that success with a luxury SUV experience that combines powerful hybrid performance with comfort, style and technology. The OMODA 9 SHS offers up to 93 miles of pure electric range, a combined range of over 700 miles WLTP, and accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 4.9 seconds thanks to a combined output of 449 PS and 700 Nm of torque. Priced from £44,990 OTR2, it brings flagship performance to the brand’s growing line-up.
Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, OMODA&JAECOO UK, commented: “To have registered over 1,600 plug-in hybrids in a single month shows the appetite for smarter hybrid solutions in the UK. Our Super Hybrid System combines the best of both worlds – electric refinement with petrol flexibility – and last month’s performance reflects the strength of that formula. With the JAECOO 7 SHS and OMODA 9 SHS now both on sale, we’re proud to be leading a new chapter for electrified SUVs.”
With further SHS-equipped models scheduled to launch later this year, OMODA&JAECOO continues to invest in accessible, intelligent hybrid mobility.
1 SMMT May figures
2 All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, June 2025