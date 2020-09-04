The 3D scanning technology has taken imaging to another level. Today, you can use the 3D scanners to capture all the digital details of an object and produce a clear image. The scanners use a laser to calculate the distance between them and the object. Unlike in the past, 3D scanners are now affordable, have a simple user-interface, and are portable. Though the technology is still at the grassroots, it promises a brighter future by enabling advances in education and medicine, among others. Without further ado, let’s look at three incredible advances that have been enabled by 3D scanning technology.

Advances in Manufacturing

Big manufacturing firms like aeronautics firms can now rejoice as they can design and release large volumes of output and meet their customer demands. The 3D scanning technology has facilitated the quick-release of new quality end products as they can use it to inspect any errors that would otherwise not be detected. However, In line with Nextgen Metrology experts, 3D scanners come in different types, sizes, and functionalities. Choosing the right 3D scanner determines how effectively you would complete your project. Here are various ways in which the 3D scanner has impacted the manufacturing industry.

● Prototype Design

A designer can use a 3D scanner to convert a physical object into a digital model on their computer screen. A good 3D scanner example is the Hp Sprout Illuminator, which has a different capture stage, which you can use to rotate the object at 15th-degree tilt. After scanning the item, you have the option to resize, improve its model, and then 3D-print it to form a physical prototype.

● Design and Manufacturing

The 3D scanning technology has made the designing of new products and analyzing the measurements of objects with complex algorithms easy. All you need is to take a picture of the industrial object, then use the 3D programs like Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to modify and improve its design.

Advances in Education

The 3D technology has positively impacted on learning. Teachers are making use of their computer programs and software to understand complex topics and help students gain a more concrete understanding of concepts. Here are various ways in which 3D scanning has impacted learning.

● Has Initiated More Practical Learning

With 3D scanners, students can enjoy viewing 3D objects and understand their core topics with much ease as it is more realistic than theoretical. 3D scanning makes a primary component of the Next Generation Science Standards Learning Strategy, as it makes use of experiments, computational thinking, and analyses in learning. The students can apply the real-life pictures created using the technology to understand and relate various aspects such as the scale, the structure, and the performance of the object.

● Has Offered a New Way of Solving Problems

3D scanning encourages teamwork as the students work together to collect, analyze, create solutions, and communicate their data findings. Moreover, 3D scanning facilitates reverse engineering. Thus, students can deconstruct and understand the technical details and formulas used to make up an item. Students can also use the scanner to reshape, resize, and assign a new purpose to a model. This enables them to capture complex topics and concepts in science, engineering, and many other subjects.

Advances in Medicine

Doctors can now employ the 3D scanning technology to capture clear images of affected organs in their patients. The unique feature of the 3D scanner is that it allows the doctors access to access their patients’ inner parts without necessarily operating them. Here are other advantages of the scanner in the health sector.

● It’s a Safe Procedure

Unlike the x-rays and MRI scanners, which use radiation, a 3D scanner can effectively take the affected area’s image without killing body cells, thus preventing the patient from developing cancer. Their portability feature further enhances its operational effectiveness. Doctors can use it to scan a complex organ within seconds and provide a diagnosis for the same.

● Improved Dental Treatment

Combined with 3D printing, the 3D scanner has led to improved dental treatment. Dentists can take a clear image of the patients’ jaws and design with well-customized aligners, dentures, crowns, and implants, which fit well in the patients’ jaws.

3D technology has taken the world a step further. It has improved the classroom experience of both teachers and students through practical learning. The manufacturing industry has also not been left out. Firms can make high-quality products using 3D technology. In the health sector, doctors can capture clear images of the problematic areas in their patients and provide a quick diagnosis. Generally, 3D scanning technology has and will continue to increase the efficiency of different sectors in the future.