SUMMER FUN FOR YOUNG FANS AT ST JAMES’ STACK…

TINY Toon fans can enjoy a summer of fun as Newcastle’s leading leisure venue opens its doors to young partygoers.

To give parents a helping hand in the school holidays, St. James’ STACK, presented by Sela, has unveiled a programme of activities for those aged from two to seven.

And there is something for everyone, from dancing and interactive games to the chance to hear some of the best star tribute acts.

The cornerstone of the events programme is the Kid’s Fan Festival of Fun which will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 21 July to 26 August, from 11am to 12.30pm each day.

Not only can young guests dance and sing along to all their favourite tunes but there will be sports themed interactive games for them all to enjoy.

Then, on 22 July, there will be the chance to set sail on the high seas with a special Winkle and Storm pantomime pirate show.

For 90-minutes, children will be whisked away on a swashbuckling journey filled with laughs, fun, and entertainment for the whole family.

And, on 27 August, pirates will be replaced by pop stars with a special Popstar Party featuring party games, dance-offs, sing-alongs and live performances from top rated tribute acts of pop stars Meghan Trainor, Jess Glynne and main headliner, Taylor Swift.

All events take place from 11am to 12.30pm on the days stated and tickets are only required for those aged from two to 12.

Tickets for the Kid’s Fan Festival and Winkle and Storm Pirate Adventures are priced at £2.50 each and Popstar Party tickets cost £3.

For adult partygoers, St James' STACK, presented by Sela, is open seven days a week, from 10am-midnight, with a unique blend of live entertainment, bars and globally-inspired street food.

