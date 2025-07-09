IT’S SHOW TIME…

BUYERS keen to sample a taste of North East coastal living can now explore a newly opened show home – the first of its type in the region.

Miller Homes’ Astley Place development overlooks the heritage coastline, at Seaton Delval, Whitley Bay.

And it opened the doors to its three-bedroomed Linton-style show home last weekend (5July).

The development will ultimately comprise 99, sustainable, two to four-bedroom properties, each of which will have an open plan kitchen/dining space with French doors leading to the garden.

Many also incorporate high specification energy saving features such as external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and waste-water heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

And although a variety of house styles will be available, the detached, three-bedroom Linton is expected to be one of the most sought after.

Its light, well-proportioned lounge opens on to a bright kitchen with feature French doors in the dining area.

Upstairs, one of the three double bedrooms is en-suite with a walk-through dressing area, another includes a useful cupboard and the property also has an integral garage.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced the Linton to the North East,” said sales director Lauren Angus, “and we think buyers are going to be blown away by it.

“It’s a beautifully proportioned house which is designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers, from first time buyers, couple and families to those looking to downsize from a larger property.

“And, of course you are just a short walk away from the stunning coastline, with the wonderful Northumberland countryside right on your doorstep.”

Other Astley Place house styles include the four-bedroom Beauwood, with solar panels and a detached garage; the Kirkwood with a generous ground floor bay window, family area and separate laundry room and the twin bedroom Denmont.

Like the Linton, each illustrates Miller Homes’ commitment to providing maximum light and space in each build.

Further information about the Astley Place development is available at https://bit.ly/Astleyplace

For more information on Miller Homes’ developments in North East England visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx