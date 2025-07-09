OKTOBERFEST SET TO BRING THE OOMPAH TO NEWCASTLE…

THE BIGGEST celebration of beer, bratwurst and Bavaria is all set to return to Tyneside again this autumn – on a grander scale than ever before.

Previous Oktoberfests held in Newcastle have been a huge hit, with thousands of people turning out to enjoy the traditional celebration.

And now organisers EVNT Inspirations is bringing the experience back to Times Square once again – on three consecutive Saturdays in October.

Tickets for Oktoberfest Newcastle go on sale today (Tues 8 July), with earlybird deals available at just £12.50 plus booking fee per person.

Previous events have sold out almost immediately so organisers have put tickets on sale earlier this year, to give people the opportunity to secure their seats.

Times Square will be transformed into a 2000 capacity Bavarian beer hall, where guests can enjoy overflowing steins filled with German beer, tuck into bratwurst, currywurst, frankfurters, pretzels and all the traditional favourites, while enjoying some of the best live Oompah bands from across Europe.

This includes the internationally renowned Oomparty Band, who put a Bavarian twist on a range of club classics and noughties dance music.

Oktoberfest Newcastle will take place on October 11,18 and 25 with two sessions each day – afternoons which will run from noon until 5.30pm and evenings from 6pm to 11pm.

“Oktoberfest in Newcastle is always an incredible event,” said Tom Brodie from EVNT Inspirations.

“People love to enter into the spirit of the occasion and we’re really upping our game once again this year, with some incredible entertainment.

“We’ve got all the best German beers and lagers, the best entertainment and will be creating the best party atmosphere at what has become one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.”

Tickets are available from 3pm today at www.Oktoberfest.org.uk with the option for group or corporate bookings available by emailing hello@evntinspirations.co.uk

The organisers of Oktoberfest have created some of Tyneside’s most popular experiences including the annual Paddy Fest, Central Park, WeAreFanzones and Newcastle’s Christmas Village.