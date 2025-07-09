ESSEX ENTREPRENEUR TACKLES UK PROJECT FAILURE CRISIS

With research showing that nearly 70% of workplace projects go off track, Essex entrepreneur Robert Anderson has unveiled Leadership Launchpad – a bold new course empowering everyday professionals to lead with confidence and clarity.

Leadership Launchpad is a CPD-accredited and Institute of Leadership-approved programme designed for professionals already leading projects in the workplace, often without formal training, a project management title, or official recognition. Aimed at team leads, department heads, career changers, and those stepping into delivery roles, the course offers flexible, practical training that builds essential leadership capabilities, project structure, and decision-making confidence across all sectors. Participants who complete the course gain a recognised certificate and are eligible to use the post-nominal designation MiOL (Member of the Institute of Leadership).

Designed to fit around busy careers, it avoids dry theory in favour of real-world, immediately actionable tools. With a focus on human-centred leadership, it enables participants to master problem-solving, communication, resilience, and decision-making – the “power skills” that the Project Management Institute 2023 Pulse Survey highlights as critical to preventing failure.

“Most people think of project leaders as Gantt-chart-wielding experts, but the truth is, thousands of professionals are already leading projects every day without that badge,” says Robert.

“Leadership Launchpad is about giving them the confidence, toolkit and mindset to do it their way, and do it well.”

Robert knows a thing or two about leadership under pressure. A former player in the Saracens Academy, his rugby career taught him early lessons in teamwork, self-discipline, and emotional intelligence. He later transitioned into coaching youth and senior sides, often working with players who’d been overlooked by other teams, and built inclusive environments that turned struggling squads into high-performing units.

His coaching philosophy was simple: focus on what people can do, not what they can’t. That same ethos now runs through his leadership training.

Diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, Robert also understands what it means to be underestimated. He credits a compassionate teacher and later assistive tech with helping him carve his own route through education and ultimately into leadership. That journey shaped his belief that great leadership isn’t about titles, but about people.

Robert went on to lead project delivery at national level, including a role as Programme Manager on the Olympic Legacy Programme, where he was tasked with reviving morale and performance in underperforming teams. His use of servant leadership, giving people ownership and trust in exchange for commitment, turned around culture and results.

Leadership Launchpad combines extensive lived experience with project delivery training, modern leadership techniques, and a commitment to inclusion. The result is an affordable course for people managing delivery without formal project training, helping them effect change rather than merely managing tasks.

For more information or to enrol on the course offered at a 30% discount for a limited period, visit: Project Leadership Launchpad.