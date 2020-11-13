Transform an ordinary image into an immersive, impressive multi-dimensional asset with the latest 3D visualization technique. When you implement 3d viewer on the content, it gives a multi-dimensional visualization of the product to the viewer when he visits the online shopping site. A viewer can switch between 2D and 3D display modes according to his preference. When the site looks vivid, striking the customer’s engagement increases, so does the sales conversion. Ultra practical 3D technology provides high definition, 360 degrees, detailed view of the product.

More engaging

As pandemic lurks upon, the global economy slows, forcing the world to move into the digital domain. Brands of every capacity are adopting 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) technology to draw more customers to their website, making it 650% more engaging than plain text.AR insider estimated the capitalization of Augmented Reality e-commerce would be $19.5 billion by 2023, but the timeline can be shortened as more entrepreneurs are adopting immersive, innovative digital technology.

More sales conversion

Business is not as usual as it used to be. It seems a little more time is required for normalcy to return, meanwhile Augmented Reality will be the bridge between the digital and physical world. The latest technology enhances dimension to experience, appears the product as in the real store, and in immediate surroundings. These features increase the purchase’s probability by 65% and enhance the conversion rate by 250%. It is a fact using Augmented Reality technology increase revenue and sales.

Lowers return rate

30% of the online sales are returned as against 8.89% in land-based stores. The return goods cost around $550 billion as of date. But the figure may escalate, as people are indulging more in online shopping due to the Covid-19 situation. Statistics provided by the US Census Bureau exhibits online sales have increased by 30% in the first quarter of this year. Reasons for return can be numerous:

Incorrect product or size

It does not meet customer expectation

The product does not match the website description

Company consigning the wrong product or size.

Modern AR, VR technology can decrease product return rate and the associated cost by exhibiting the product in a clear, detailed fashion on the point of sale.

Increases span of attention

Websites with AR and VR technology are more captivating, as 50% of the visitor spends 2 minutes, compared to 8 seconds average span attention. It is a long time to behold the attention of the customer. Bounce rate defines the number of visitors left, just after a glance; decreasing bounce rate and keeping the visitor engaging is a great challenge. AR, VR technology boosts the brand equity and compels the visitor to spend a longer time. Word of mouth spreads like wildfire, attracting new customers to the website.

Brand loyalty

If a customer gets satisfied, he remains loyal t the brand. The AR experience on the website or mobile gives a sense of satisfaction to the customer. The AR depicts an accurate and detailed image of the product, decreasing discontent, returns, and repeat purchases.