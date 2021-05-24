Oral hygiene is one of the first significant life lessons imparted in childhood. These lessons are constantly repeated to us as we grow up to underscore their importance. You might follow these guidelines closely, but people still unconsciously make some oral hygiene mistakes.

We’ve listed four common oral hygiene mistakes people are prone to making. Take a moment to examine your habits and see if any apply to you. We have also provided ways to correct these habits so that you have a way forward.

Aggressive Brushing

When it comes to brushing your teeth, force and aggressiveness are not ideal. Brushing too hard causes more harm than good in the long run. The most immediate effect hard brushing has is eroded enamel. Enamel is the tooth’s outermost covering. Eroding it can lead to sensitivity and discomfort.

Brushing aggressively also affects your gums. Prolonged hard brushing causes permanent damage to the gums and may result in them receding. Removing this layer of protection can lead to tooth decay.

Take a look at your toothbrush and note the state of the bristles. If they are lying flat after a few weeks of use, that is an indication that you use too much force while brushing. Instead, it is advised that you use short, gentle movements around your mouth. They will be just as effective.

Using the Wrong Toothbrush

The assumption that all toothbrushes are alike and one is just as good as the other is false. A closer look at the selections available in stores shows that bristles are different. They can be hard, medium or soft. It is best to opt for soft-bristled brushes as they present less risk of causing damage to the teeth while brushing. Soft-bristled brushes are also recommended for people who have sensitive teeth.

The size of your toothbrush also matters. Choose one which corresponds to the size of your mouth to avoid injury. Pick a small toothbrush if you have a small mouth, and vice-versa.

Brushing Too Fast

Brushing your teeth need not be a sprint to the finish. Many people do not brush their teeth long enough before rinsing and walking away. You need to take the time to certify that you have done a thorough job to avoid developing problems with your oral health at a later time.

It is recommended that you take two minutes twice a day, every day, to brush your teeth. Mentally divide your mouth into four sectors, then spend 30 seconds brushing each section.. Take the time to clean your tongue and gums as well. Strive to keep to the two-minute guide to maintain a healthy mouth.

Incorrect Flossing

There has been some dispute over the necessity of flossing, yet it is just as beneficial to oral health as regular brushing. For those who floss, some common mistakes they make include failing to go deep enough to reach the gum line and using the same section of floss to clean the whole mouth.

The correct way to floss is to cut a piece measuring between 40 and 50 centimetres. Wrap each end around your middle fingers and pull until taught. Select a small section of floss and glide it carefully between the teeth, going around the gum line to clean that area as well. Once done, use a different section of floss to reach the next tooth. Repeat until you have cleaned the whole mouth.

Oral hygiene mistakes are common. Visit your dentist for advice on what mistakes to look for and how to avoid them in future. You will now be on the path to better oral health.