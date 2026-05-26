404 International Festival of Art and Technology lands in Newcastle this summer

The world-renowned art and technology festival is set to take place in the UK for the first time this year.

Taking place from 26 August to 1 September 2026 across various venues in the North East of England, the 404 International Festival of Art & Technology will bring internationally renowned artists and futuristic design to thousands of people in an accessible way.

Previously held in the likes of Mexico City and New York City, this is the first time the event will take place in the UK with Northumbria University having led the bid for the event alongside Northern Dance, Digital Catapult and Sunderland Culture House.

404 Festival aims to democratise culture, spreading artistic productions that unite art with technology, creating an environment where artists can be in contact with the community.

The line up of artists for this year’s event spans across global shores and a range of artistic mediums, including the likes of Jean-Michel Jarre, Matt Black of Ninja Tune, acclaimed new media artist Hsin-Chien Huang, artist Alan Kwan and Romanian art collective kinema ikon.

Thousands of visitors are expected to explore the diverse line up of installations, interactive media, musical events and more across venues including Northern Dance, Sunderland Culture House, Northumbria University and Digital Catapult.

Dr Steve Gibson, Associate Professor in Innovative Digital Media from the School of Design, Arts and Creative Industries at Northumbria University, said:

“Bringing the 404 Festival to the UK for the first time is a very exciting moment, and we’re incredibly proud that Northumbria University is at the heart of it. From hosting artists at our very own Gallery North to staging a three-day conference with keynotes and talks, we’re not just welcoming this festival, we’re shaping it. This is a real opportunity to connect our region with some of the world’s most innovative voices in art and technology while continuing to provide experiences and opportunities on campus that will help support our community to thrive within the creative industries.”

Dr Gina Valenti, Creator & Director of 404 Festival of Art & Technology, said:

“The legacy of 404 over the past two decades holds the potential to study the complex relationships between art, technology, and education. Annually, 404 actively questions the impact of new media on our perception and re-evaluates the role of art in our lives. This 23rd edition, in its 14th country, in the North East of England opens up an exciting context for engaging local audiences, artists, and researchers across a range of exceptional venues.”

404 Festival is free for the public to attend. Explore the programme of events and activations: https://www.404festival.com/