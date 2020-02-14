Cannabidiol or CBD is derived from the hemp plant. The compound does not have mind-altering effects as it contains very little amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which is the primary psychoactive component of marijuana that makes its users feel high. It is one of the top reasons why CBD has been receiving a lot of attention lately. While it is not a cure-all remedy everybody wants, it has been proven by science itself to contain certain components useful for the treatment of various symptoms and ailments.

CBD works by attaching itself to the body’s receptors. A majority of the receptors are in the brain, affecting coordination and the immune system. Cannabidiol works with the receptors to bring various health benefits. People have claimed it to be effective in relieving pain, promoting better sleep, subsiding seizures, as well as in treating severe skin diseases and synthetic drug dependency.

There are several ways to take CBD. These are the following:

CBD As Topicals

Forms: Shampoos, conditioners, lotions, serums, lip gloss, body oil, recovery cream, ointment, salve, oil sprays

How It Works: All skin-covered areas may benefit from CBD topicals because of how it is easily absorbed this way. CBD quickly makes its way under the skin, where the endocannabinoid system is. Usage is a no-brainer because the amount of CBD is already measured for you, and these products are used the same way you’d use the regular ones.

For instance, the scalp is also an area of the skin that needs attention, more often, the medical kind. Seborrheic dermatitis, dandruff, and flakiness are just some of the worse scalp-related conditions. Restoring the good health of the scalp may lead to the healthy growth of hair.

Shampoos with CBD can help treat scalp conditions. These also contain fatty acids that promote hair growth, as well as anti-inflammatory properties that could significantly reduce the risk of hair loss.

CBD As Inhalants

Forms: Vaping pens with vape juice, inhalers with CBD oil , smoking specific hemp strains or flowers, CBD cartridges, pre-rolls, cigarettes

How It Works: Pulmonary administration is the most natural way to take CBD. It is effective because the smoke goes directly to your lungs, skipping the organs like the liver, which may filter the CBD out of your system. The potency is stronger because of it.

Vaping started as an alternative to smoking nicotine cigarettes, a means to lessen the health risks that the latter ones bring. For those who want to quit smoking and taste something better, they may try out CBD vaping pens. People may also choose to inhale CBD oil through vaporizers. Inhalation is also one of the fastest ways CBD can take effect since the body can absorb over 50% of its overall percentage in 10 minutes.

CBD As Tinctures And Oils

Forms: Oils, bottled with dropper, gel capsules

How It Works: Tinctures and oils are taken under the tongue and the effects take place within 40 minutes. Tinctures contain other ingredients, like alcohol and ethanol, among others. CBD oils, on the one hand, contain CBD mixed with a carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil. There are also three types of CBD oil: full spectrum that contains the whole plant; broad spectrum, which is without THC; and, isolate, which is purely CBD only.

CBD oil can be mixed with food as well.

CBD As Edibles

Forms: Candies, gummies, cookies, cereals, sparkling water, soda, coffee, pet food, and other similar products

How It Works: Simply taken as regular food or drink, and takes effect within two hours. They come in various flavors and CBD content, making it easier for those who don’t like the taste of oils and tinctures. They are also widely available where CBD can be bought. Edibles are fit for those who lost their appetite due to illnesses. However, it would be wise to ask for advice from CBD experts on how much you can have if you plan on partnering CBD-infused food or drinks with other products.

CBD As Transdermals

Form: Skin patches

How It Works: The skin patch delivers CBD through the skin straight to the bloodstream by means of heat. CBD skin patches usually take effect within four to six hours. There are two types of patches: reservoir patches that usually contain gel with CBD, and matrix patches that have CBD at the adhesive side. The former is a better option since the user gets a gradual but steady amount of cannabidiol as time passes.

Final Thoughts

Taking CBD couldn’t get easier and more convenient, thanks to the various options available to the masses today. One can easily get lost at the excitement of trying CBD. But, always remember that there are considerations to be made before using any CBD product, such as getting a doctor’s advice first and foremost. You must stick to a specific dose a day according to your state of health. Whatever product you choose, you must make sure that it only contains high-quality cannabidiol. It won’t hurt to do some research, too.