Marrying someone you love is an indescribable feeling. The love and devotion you require to commit to someone is something really special. Despite that, about 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Some common problems that married couples’ complaint about include:

Communication Problems

The number 1 cause of separation amongst married couples is lack of communication. When you are in a relationship, communicating with your partner is essential for its survival. Everything from setting boundaries to intimacy issues needs to be discussed in order to be resolved.

Simple things like not liking the way your partner eats can spiral out of control and turn into a huge issue if they are not talked about in time. Also, communication is not a one-time thing. You can’t think that you have talked about all your issues with each other once and that will be enough.

As you spend more time together, both of you are bound to face new challenges. Most couples fail to understand this and they feel that their feelings are not being respected by their spouse.

Ignoring Boundaries

It is pretty common for one spouse to try and change their partner. They can be trying to change anything from their eating habits to their fashion and beliefs. Often, it is not even a conscious effort and one partner simply fails to recognize the boundaries of the other and tries to impose their own opinions and beliefs.

Even if you are married, you must realize that both you and your partner are individuals with your own sets of beliefs and approaches to life. Your marriage is not the only thing that defines the two of you.

It is important to not ignore boundaries because that will make the other person feel like their privacy is being invaded and they are not being allowed to live their own life.

A lot of married couples have a complaint that their partner is ignoring the boundaries between them and trying to impose themselves in every aspect of their life. Over time, ignoring boundaries erodes the trust and mutual respect in the relationship which makes it difficult to work things out.

Lack of Sexual Intimacy

Lack of sexual intimacy is one of the biggest complaints amongst married couples. As time goes on, a lot of issues ranging from medical problems to lack of interest lead to reduced physical involvement.

Sexual intimacy is a very important aspect of marriage and without it, the relationship is bound to fall apart. The adequate frequency is completely dependent on what both the partners feel is appropriate for them.

If one spouse is unsatisfied with the frequency with which the couple is engaging in any sexual activities, they might lose interest in the marriage as a whole.

It is important to keep trying out new things and keeping things interesting in the bedroom- with both the partner's boundaries in mind, of course.

Boredom

Married life often becomes monotonous because couples stop putting effort into their relationship. One of the most common complaints of married couples is that their marriage has turned their life boring.

Doing the same things day after day can make marriage dull and one of the partners would want to break off the routine. Doing stuff like going on vacations, trying out new things in the bedroom, etc. can break the monotony and keep your marriage interesting.

Emotional Disconnect

For a marriage to work out, it is important that both partners are emotionally in sync. It is quite obvious that they won’t be having the same feelings and emotions regarding various things every time but it is important to understand each other.

If one partner’s emotional needs are not being met by their spouse, they will feel neglected and become wary of the marriage. Both the partners should make a conscious effort to try and empathize with the other’s feelings.

Emotional availability is also quite important. Being present to support your partner when they are feeling low can go a long way in keeping the marriage healthy.

These complaints by married couples are the most common reasons for divorce and separation. It is important to deal with the issues as soon as they pop up.