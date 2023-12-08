  • Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Property

5 Creative Ways to Use Lighting in Your Home

ByDave Stopher

Dec 8, 2023

Lighting plays a pivotal role in shaping the ambiance and functionality of a home. Beyond its practical purpose of providing visibility, well-thought-out lighting can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living spaces.

From creating cosy reading nooks to accentuating key design elements, the right lighting can make you fall in love with your home all over again.

So, if you’re looking to improve your home’s aesthetic, here are just five creative ways to light your property.

1) Layered Lighting for Multifunctional Spaces

In contemporary interior design, layered lighting has become a key concept, and this involves using a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a balanced and visually appealing space.

In spaces that are multifunctional, it’s important to have a variety of lighting sources so that you choose the right option for your living space.

This is particularly important for homes such as studio apartments, when everything from sleeping to work, to dining can take place in one room.

2) Invest in Smart Lighting Solutions

In the era of smart homes, integrating intelligent lighting systems can significantly enhance both convenience and ambiance. Smart bulbs such as those supplied by Philips Hue can be controlled through mobile apps and smart wall switches. This not only allows you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature but also helps you to improve your home’s energy efficiency.

Some smart lighting systems can even work in conjunction with your entertainment systems, providing a dynamic lighting that complements your music or movies.

3) Create Artistic Light Installations

Light fixtures don’t just need to be functional items; you can use them to create striking works of art that can elevate your home’s aesthetic.

Choose statement fixtures that reflect your style and become decorative focal points within your living spaces; these fixtures not only provide illumination but also serve as captivating design elements.

Alternatively, if you’re creative, with the right supplies you can even create your own. Wire experts like Ormiston Wire have provided stainless steel & galvanised wire ropes for artists all over the world to create stunning sculptures and light installations.

4) Improve Natural Light with Mirrors

Increasing your home’s natural light is a timeless way to brighten up a space. However, having large windows in every room isn’t always possible. In cases such as these, strategically placed mirrors can work wonders, as mirrors reflect both natural and artificial light to enhance the illumination of a room.

Consider placing mirrors opposite windows to bounce sunlight deeper into the space or position them near lamps to amplify artificial lighting.

Stockists such as Mirror Outlet offer a huge selection of mirror options to suit any home aesthetic.

5) Improve Kerb Appeal with Outdoor Lights

The right lighting isn’t just an indoor necessity, if you’re looking to enhance your lighting, then you should also factor in your outdoor lighting too.

Not only can the right outdoor lighting improve your home’s kerb appeal, but it can also contribute to the safety and security of your property.

Find ways to illuminate any pathways, stairs, and entryways with strategically placed fixtures such as garden lights, sconces, or even in-ground LED fixtures.

Have you found creative ways to improve the lighting of your home? Share your interior and exterior design tips and tricks in the comments below!

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Business North East News Property Teesside
Planning approval for new Teesside homes
Dec 7, 2023 Persuasion PR
Business Durham Newcastle North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Property Sunderland Teesside
Pressure builds as demand outstrips supply in North East rental sector, says My Property Box
Dec 7, 2023 Global News Media
Property
North East Connected – The rise of sustainable living spaces in the North East
Dec 7, 2023 Dave Stopher

You missed

Property
Food & Drink Hospitality
Travel & Tourism
Entertainment Events