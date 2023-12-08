5 Creative Ways to Use Lighting in Your Home

Lighting plays a pivotal role in shaping the ambiance and functionality of a home. Beyond its practical purpose of providing visibility, well-thought-out lighting can enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living spaces.
From creating cosy reading nooks to accentuating key design elements, the right lighting can make you fall in love with your home all over again.
So, if you’re looking to improve your home’s aesthetic, here are just five creative ways to light your property.
1) Layered Lighting for Multifunctional Spaces
In contemporary interior design, layered lighting has become a key concept, and this involves using a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a balanced and visually appealing space.
In spaces that are multifunctional, it’s important to have a variety of lighting sources so that you choose the right option for your living space.
This is particularly important for homes such as studio apartments, when everything from sleeping to work, to dining can take place in one room.
2) Invest in Smart Lighting Solutions
In the era of smart homes, integrating intelligent lighting systems can significantly enhance both convenience and ambiance. Smart bulbs such as those supplied by Philips Hue can be controlled through mobile apps and smart wall switches. This not only allows you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature but also helps you to improve your home’s energy efficiency.
Some smart lighting systems can even work in conjunction with your entertainment systems, providing a dynamic lighting that complements your music or movies.
3) Create Artistic Light Installations
Light fixtures don’t just need to be functional items; you can use them to create striking works of art that can elevate your home’s aesthetic.
Choose statement fixtures that reflect your style and become decorative focal points within your living spaces; these fixtures not only provide illumination but also serve as captivating design elements.
Alternatively, if you’re creative, with the right supplies you can even create your own. Wire experts like Ormiston Wire have provided stainless steel & galvanised wire ropes for artists all over the world to create stunning sculptures and light installations.
4) Improve Natural Light with Mirrors
Increasing your home’s natural light is a timeless way to brighten up a space. However, having large windows in every room isn’t always possible. In cases such as these, strategically placed mirrors can work wonders, as mirrors reflect both natural and artificial light to enhance the illumination of a room.
Consider placing mirrors opposite windows to bounce sunlight deeper into the space or position them near lamps to amplify artificial lighting.
Stockists such as Mirror Outlet offer a huge selection of mirror options to suit any home aesthetic.
5) Improve Kerb Appeal with Outdoor Lights
The right lighting isn’t just an indoor necessity, if you’re looking to enhance your lighting, then you should also factor in your outdoor lighting too.
Not only can the right outdoor lighting improve your home’s kerb appeal, but it can also contribute to the safety and security of your property.
Find ways to illuminate any pathways, stairs, and entryways with strategically placed fixtures such as garden lights, sconces, or even in-ground LED fixtures.
Have you found creative ways to improve the lighting of your home? Share your interior and exterior design tips and tricks in the comments below!