Planning approval for new Teesside homes

Plans have been approved for a new housing project in Stockton, which will eventually see 670 homes created.

Earmarked for the development of housing in the council’s local plan since January 2019, Summerville Farm – a former co-op owned 73 acre site, just off Harrowgate Lane – will be transformed into a new community of mixed tenure homes, delivering housing quality and choice for local people.

Planning for a first phase of 385 homes and outline planning for a second phase of 285 properties was granted by Stockton on Tees Borough Council at committee on Wednesday (6th December).

Construction and regeneration specialist, Countryside Partnerships North East, part of Vistry Group, will deliver the project and it is anticipating that work on the first phase of development will begin in spring 2024. This will comprise 194 homes for open market sale, via the Linden Homes brand and 191 affordable houses, available via a registered housing provider – to be announced at a later date. The second phase of works will also see homes delivered for the private rental sector.

The £80.6 million Summerville Farm project will protect 155 direct construction jobs and around 180 indirect and induced jobs in the local supply chain and with related services, throughout the eight-year build period.

A fabric first approach to sustainable construction is to be implemented during the build. This involves the use of increased levels of insulation and the installation of air-source heat pumps – and the properties will also benefit from the provision of electric vehicle charging points. These measures are anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions to a point where they are over 43% lower than current Building Regulation standards.

The delivery of this project is being supported by grant funding from Countryside Partnerships North East’s strategic Partnership with Homes England.

Andrew Rennie, development director said: “We are delighted to receive planning consent for this mixed tenure development, which will not only create homes suited to the varied needs of local people but will deliver them quickly and sustainably – in line with Homes England’s strategic plan.

“Our track record managing largescale housing projects of this kind is well proven and 750 homes have already been delivered at similar schemes near Redcar, at Kirkleatham Green, and in Middlesbrough, at Bracken Grange – the former securing a five-star builder status from the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

“We look forward to working with our affordable and private rental delivery partners – to be announced soon – to achieve similar success and quality here at Summerville Farm. Whether people are looking to buy outright, rent privately or access supported housing options – through means such as affordable rent or shared ownership – there will be options and opportunities available.”

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the North East region with a gross development value of just over £440 million and is working with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

*Picture caption: An artist’s impression of how a street scene at the Summerville Farm development may look.