Due to the increasing threat of global warming, a lot of people have become environmentally conscious. One of the activities that have gained popularity is cycling, which saves the planet from pollution and reduces carbon footprint.

However, there is also the danger of the bicycle getting stolen, the rider being kidnapped, or getting lost. A GPS tracker can give updates on the whereabouts of a bicycle through real-time tracking. We suggest Edge Explore to buy if your budget is low.

If you want to know our 5 GPS tracking tips for cyclists, keep on reading!

How Does GPS Tracker Work for Cyclists?

You are already familiar with the mind-blowing work that The Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers do. It receives data in the form of signals from over thirty satellites across the globe to be able to gauge the most accurate location, speed, and time of a certain device.

But how is that incorporated into everyday commutes by cycling? The GPS trackers that are specialized for cycles have similar sensors as that on a smartphone.

Setting it up on the bike at a place of your choice or as per the requirements in the manual will allow you to procure different types of information. They come in all shapes, types, and sizes, so choose whatever is suitable for your desired purposes.

Notifications will be sent to your phone, so you can be alerted even when you are away from your bike.

What Are the Benefits of a GPS Tracker for Cyclists?

Without benefits, there is no incentive to spend money on something and using it. Lucky for you, we have compiled the advantages of having a GPS tracker for your cycle.

Here are the benefits:

Security Purposes

One of the most important reasons why people feel the need to use a GPS tracker is to find out the exact location of their possessions. Since cycles are very portable as well as have ease of access, they often get stolen by thieves.

You probably won’t find your bike back if it gets stolen, and you don’t have a GPS tracker attached to it. So why not invest a few bucks on a good tracker to ensure security?

Some people might want to use their phone’s GPS in this case to save money. However, from a realistic point of view, your phone is more likely to be with you than on the bike, plus you would not want to lose your bike and phone in a day.

Fix Routes

You can find not only the whereabouts of your cycle but also fix destinations, and the tracker will give you the quickest route. Furthermore, it can remember the places you have cycled to in case you need to trace your steps back.

They’re also waterproof, so they are valuable in all seasons. Although it is best to have internet available for faster transmission, it is not a problem if you don’t because some trackers do not require it.

Geofencing

This feature notifies you when your cycle is outside a given area. It does that by generating a ‘virtual fence’ around a location, for instance, your neighborhood. In this way, you’ll know when your bike disappears instantly.

Not only that, if you share your location with someone else, it comes in handy when you get lost on the road.

What Are the 5 GPS Tracking Tips for Cyclists?

There are a number of things to pay attention to before and after purchasing a GPS tracker.

If you’re a cyclist, you can use this list of tips for GPS tracking:

Necessary Information

Having a clear picture of what you expect your tracker to do can be convenient. Generally, people want a GPS tracker that can automatically turn on and off, track routes and time, and connects to an app on their phone to give the full data.

The information can prove to be helpful if you get into an accident and need insurance.

· Passive and Active Trackers

Passive GPS trackers are those that only accounts for the data regarding the location, but you need physical access to it, so they are not useful in recovering a stolen cycle. On the other hand, an active tracker can send your bike’s location to your phone at any time.

Make sure to ask the buyer about the type of tracker because it is not usually labeled.

· Battery Life

If you ride the bike on a regular basis, you obviously would not want to bother with charging the battery every single day. So it is important to own a tracker with long battery life.

Some trackers can lengthen their lifespan by being on ‘standby’ mode when the bike is parked. Others have fancy features that help to save battery life by a huge margin, but they tend to be heavier.

· Installation

Bear in mind that a thief will easily spot your tracker if it is too large or if you install it in a conspicuous part of the cycle. Then he/she will get rid of it immediately to avoid being tracked. This defies the point of owning a tracker.

So buy a GPS tracker that is quite small in order to disguise it somewhere within the bike. Some suggestions could be – hiding it under the seat, on the handlebar, inside the basket, or the water bottle holder.

· Setup

Usually, electronics require a considerable amount of time to set up before use, but you will be surprised at how incredibly easy it is to set up a GPS tracker on your bike. All you have to do is turn on the tracker and connect it to your phone via Bluetooth. Then, attach it to your bike using bolts and a hex key.

There are different alerts you can set, such as daily movements, specific location routes, movement within Bluetooth range, etc.

Get a GPS Tracker for Your Bicycle Today!

As you have read, the setup and installation processes for a GPS tracker are very simple. Besides, there are numerous benefits and functions of a tracker, which makes the decision of buying one very easy for you.

To get out of harm’s way, get yourself and a fellow cyclist a GPS tracker today!