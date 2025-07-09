Zenvo Automotive strengthens technical expertise with Castrol partnership

Technical partnership will be a key part in delivering the performance of the new Aurora hypercar

Zenvo Automotive to benefit from Castrol’s knowledge and innovation of over 125 years

Latest technical partnership for Zenvo Automotive as the Aurora programme enters the dynamic prototype phase

Denmark, 9 July 2025: As the Aurora development programme continues to gather pace, Zenvo Automotive has made an important advance in further strengthening the technical foundations across the business. The first prototype of the all-new hybrid V12 hypercar is set to make its dynamic debut later this week at Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, and it will benefit from a new technical partnership with automotive lubricant specialist, Castrol.

The partnership leverages Castrol’s knowledge and experience in engine oils and lubricants built over 125 years, and a name that’s synonymous with high performance and success at the top level. This expertise will be vital to help the Aurora models balance efficiency and performance across its all-new hybridized quad-turbo V12 powertrain, ensuring optimised results levels in all driving scenarios.

With the drivetrain producing 1,250bhp from the engine, and up to a further 600bhp generated by the lightweight electric motors, the integration and engineering to deliver this power in an uncompromised way will be key to the Aurora. The programme is focused on delivering an engaging and rewarding drive on road, with the ability to perform to the highest levels on track.

“Castrol has established itself as a world-leading name in the automotive industry over the decades, and the team works at the highest levels, consistently delivering results on road and track,” explains Chief Technical Officer at Zenvo Automotive, Jon Gunner. “With their pioneering approach and creative collaboration, Castrol is the natural fit as technical partner to Zenvo, and the new Aurora programme. We are looking to reset the benchmark with the technical and performance values, delivering engagement for the driver at every stage of performance. The seamless transition of power delivery is something Castrol has helped perfect, and this partnership will be an intrinsic part of Aurora.”

Chris Lockett, Senior Vice President, Electrification and Castrol Technology, says, “This partnership reflects a shared focus on redefining what’s possible – blending performance, precision and innovation to drive the future of mobility. It also forms part of Castrol’s ongoing commitment to advancing high-performance hybrid technology with our products being engineered to meet the rigorous demands of a highly innovative vehicle such as Aurora.”