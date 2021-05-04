Golf is a great game for many, with a lot of people enjoying it for the social aspects as well as its competitive nature. Because most golfers play the game throughout their life, avid golfers are always looking for help to improve their game. For golfers who are looking for help to improve their game, various technologies can help with this goal.

Hybrid Golf Clubs

One of the most challenging aspects of golf, and one area that a lot of golfers need help with, is hitting fairway irons and metals. Amateurs often find it challenging to hit the ball consistently from an uneven lie. Hybrid clubs are being used to help improve this aspect of play. Hybrids can help players learn how to get the ball in the air more easily. They are also more forgiving than other types of clubs, meaning poor hits do not necessarily have to produce poor results.

Range Finders

When thinking about a shot, golfers have to choose the club they are most comfortable with depending on the distance they want to hit the ball. A range finder helps golfers know the exact distance they would like to hit under difficult circumstances, such as being in the rough or the middle of the fairway.

Knowing how far a golfer is from a target area or the hole can help them make a better decision regarding their shot, club, and technique. Once a golfer has used a rangefinder for a while, they may find themselves better judges of distances, which can improve confidence in their shots, thereby helping improve their game.

Launch Monitors

One of the most exciting new pieces of technology in golfing is launch monitors. These monitors analyze everything about your swing as well as how you play, presenting all this data in an easily digestible format so golfers can know why they are not getting the results they want and improve on the aspects of their games causing these subpar results.

These monitors track both your swing and the ball’s path through the air to come up with all the data you need to improve your game. Advanced launch monitors such as Mevo’s exciting new launch monitor also track travel distance, speed of the club’s head, spin rate, launch angles, and a lot more to give you all the information you need about your game. This launch monitor also comes with simulated golf courses. You can use these systems both indoors and outdoors which allows you to play or practice anytime you want, regardless of the weather conditions.

Club Sensors

Club sensors are attached to a club’s handle and sync with a mobile app. These sensors track every aspect of your swing throughout all the rounds you play. By having this data at hand, golfers can find areas of improvement much more easily. Remember that these sensors only measure aspects of your swing and do not record data such as the hit distance or upward ball trajectory, which launch monitors do a better job of.

Golf Club Fitting

When you have been playing for a while and want to purchase your own clubs, you might be wondering how you can determine which clubs best suit how you play. Technology can help. Club fitters use technology to analyze you, your swing, and how to play to help match you with the best clubs for different swings. By purchasing the right clubs using the recommendations from this technology, you can improve your game drastically.

There are lots of tools available that were not there a few years ago, and they are helping golfers better their games. Even where a golfer does not intend to play professionally, these technologies can help them become better players, thereby making the game a lot more enjoyable.