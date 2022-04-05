1. Making Sure Your New Dog Is Feeling Comfortable And Give Him Time To Acclimate

The best time for bringing a new dog home is at the start of a weekend or on a day where you can devote your attention to him throughout the day. This will be extremely useful in helping him get used to his new environment. On your way home, make sure he is secured in a crate or fastened in a doggy seatbelt. This is vital particularly for puppies who have never ridden in a vehicle before. When you get home, allow the pup to sniff all the areas in his new surroundings.

2. Showing Your Pup Where His Potty Place Is

Almost instantly, when you arrive, you need to show your puppy the areas where he will typically go to for his potty. If you have a yard, allow him to sniff around and get accustomed to going out there. If you don't have a yard, then let him sniff around trees in the vicinity and wait for him to go for the first time. This will put the idea in his subconscious that this is the right potty area. Positive reinforcement is vital, so make sure you give him praise when he goes to his outside bathroom for the first time.



3. Balancing Buckets Of Love With Restraint

The worst thing that you can do is coming on too strong and overwhelming the new pup. Don't ignore him entirely, but balance space with lots of pats and cuddles. If you have youngsters in your home, teach them to take it slow and be gentle with the pup at first.

4. Keeping Tabs On Your Dog’s Tendencies And Habits

During the first week of introducing your new pup into your family, you need to familiarize yourself with his inclinations and habits. Generally, within the early two days, you'll find out if your pup loves chewing on shoes or pulling garbage out of the garbage bin. If your dog likes to engage in unwanted activities, it's vital to reprimand him and maybe move things out of the way that may tempt him.



5. Getting All His Paperwork Packed Away

During the first week is the perfect time for getting all the logistical stuff completed, signed, sealed, and placed into a safe place. Take your new pet to meet his veterinarian and complete his initial check-up. If he doesn’t have a microchip yet, make sure you get this done in the beginning in case something goes wrong and he manages to get away somehow, then you have safety precautions in place. For rescue pets who are adopted and already has a chip, make sure it gets registered with your contact details. Make sure your dog is licensed. You can locate the relevant information on the government website of your state, or you can discuss the issue with your vet.