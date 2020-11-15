Suppose you’re on a road trip with your friends, that one trip you’ve been planning for years. The last thing you’d want is your trip to be sabotaged. If you believe in Murphy’s Law as much as we do, you probably consider flattening tires to be one of your trip saboteurs.

Having a deflated tire is a problem you might face any day. While taking your car to a mechanic might be ideal, sometimes you have to step in to be the man with tools.

In this article, you will find the ultimate tips for installing a tire, a guide to building the perfect dock anchor, and a comparison between the Goodyear Mtr Kevlar Vs Bfg Km2 Tire.

The entire process of tire installation may seem lengthy and complicated. But with these five steps, installing a tire will be a piece of cake for you. So, let’s get started!

5 Tips to Install a Tire on a Vehicle Properly

Step 1: Secure the Vehicle

This is the first and foremost step of the process. Securing the vehicle is pivotal because it will prevent the car from rolling over.

At first, turn off your engine. Then, place blocks of wood or metal to fixate the opposite side of the part of the vehicle that will be lifted. One thing you should always remember is, make sure you secure your vehicle on a flat surface.

Step 2: Prepare the Tools

Before the actual installation begins, you will need a few tools to change the tire. Prepare your tire tools, jack, and spare tire. Make sure all the tools are in good shape are not defective.

If you don’t have all the tools mentioned in the user guide, try to use makeshift tools. The user guide is especially handy for those of you who are new to tire installation.

Step 3: Remove the Parts Properly

This is where the actual installation process begins. In order to place a new tire in place of the deflated one, you will need to remove all the parts that held up the deflated tire after lifting the car.

Using the wrench, loosen the lug nuts anticlockwise, but don’t remove them altogether. After loosening the nuts, carefully remove the flat tire. Now, remove the nuts altogether. In this way, the removal will be much smoother and safer.

Step 4: Installation is Key

As you may have already guessed, this is the part you’ve been gearing up for this entire time.

Place your spare tire in front of the wheel and align it with the wheel bolts. Then, tighten your lug nuts enough in a clockwise direction and secure the tire before lowering it to the ground. Here, turn the lug nuts using your hand first, and then use the wrench.

Step 5: Don’t Forget the Finishing Touch!

After lowering the vehicle to the ground, there are some final things to be done.

You need to remove the jack using which the vehicle was lifted and then tighten the lug nuts as much as possible. If necessary, replace the hubcap of the flat tire.

Guide to Building a Swimming Dock Anchor

Cover one side of a tire with a piece of scrap plywood and secure it using screws. Drill a hole in the middle of the plywood using nuts and washers. Secure an eye-bolt to the plywood so that it stays firm in the concrete once it fills the tire. Fill the tire with standard concrete and let it cure for a few days before using it.

Battle of Tires: Goodyear MTR Kevlar v/s BFG KM2

When we think of tires, brands like Goodyear automatically come to our mind for the reputation they have earnt. However, brands like BFG are catching up with great quality products too.

These two tires provide very similar services. But the MTR is designed only for wheeling, whereas the KM2 runs well on snow and mud too. The MTR also is infamous for the noise it produces.

Hustle Hard!

At the end of the day, you have to be the one hardworking person to pull off all we learned today. As we have learned, the tire installation lesson will come in handy for a road trip; the dock anchor lesson will come in handy for swimming.

The knowledge we acquired today is perfect for someone who wants to get away from the monotony of life. So, if you’re someone like that, we’ve got one piece of advice for you: Party hard, but hustle harder!