Traveling is always an exciting adventure. You get to educate yourself on various cultures, traditions, and places. It’s normal and even encouraged to be deeply immersed in what you see and experience in the places you head to, but you should still remember your responsibilities as a tourist at all times.

Regardless if you’re a first-time traveller or a frequent one, ethical and responsible tourism is something you need to take seriously. There should always be an effort to leave a positive impact when you go to other places, may they be local or international.

How To Be An Ethical And Responsible Tourist

Responsible tourism is defined as tourism that greatly benefits local communities while minimising negative environmental and social impacts. This means you’re also expected to help in conserving habitats of different species as well as the fragile culture of the locals.

There are many ways to be a responsible tourist. You can check out individuals like Ryan Gibbs on Instagram if you’d like to learn more about the matter. In case you’re wondering, it’s possible to explore and enjoy yourself to the fullest while traveling without causing harm of any sort. The list below should help you accomplish just that.

Book An Eco-Friendly Accommodation

It can be confusing to choose where to stay whenever you’re traveling. Even a simple search online will lead you to thousands of accommodation options. If you’re prioritising ethical and responsible tourism, kick-start your advocacy by going for an eco-friendly hotel or facility.

Eco-friendly accommodations have several practices in place geared toward limiting their impact on the environment. And since they care about their surroundings, they highly encourage their guests to do the same. Some of the practices they implement include:

Reusing towels

Collecting rainwater for a variety of purposes such as flushing toilets

Using less plastic

Encouraging guests to rent bicycles when going around the area

Educating others on how to be more responsible and ethical when traveling

Before booking a hotel or lodge that claims to be eco-friendly, ask what practices they follow and choose your accommodation based on that information.

Conserve Water And Electricity

Most tourists take electricity and water consumption for granted. They tend to think that just because hotel rooms are already inclusive of water and electricity, there’s no reason for them to think about conservation. However, if you want to become a truly ethical and responsible tourist,