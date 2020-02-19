The first and the most important step to the best summer break vacation is built around planning, and since you are here, you definitely are on your way to what would be the best summer break vacation you ever take. While there are many options that you could choose from, there’s the fact that the biggest catch when it comes to summer break vacations is choosing a vacation that offers the best balance in terms of value for money, affordability, uniqueness, as well as a wide range of fun activities for you and your family. As you look for places for you to have the best time of your life, here are some ideas you could use to kick off your search.

Luxury Cruises

Luxury cruises always offer the best of all world and your only decision, the biggest decision you will have to make is to determine the places and the countries that you’d like to visit, as well as the experiences you’d like to have. Some of the best cruise destinations for you include The Bahamas, Portugal, Bali’s Raja Ampat Islands, Seychelles, Nile River, Alaska, Galapagos, Hawaiian Islands, Venice-Italy-Athens Greece, Tahiti Society Islands, etc.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone is the world’s best national park, and the best part is that you will have access to the entire Yellowstone park, save for specific areas that are closed in the colder months. The travel programs are available online, and you can plan ahead easily.

Disneyland

If you haven’t been to Disneyland yet, you should plan to visit the place soon. Disneyland, specifically, the Anaheim-Disneyland, is regarded as the best spot for family vacations. This location is an ideal vacationing spot for children and adults thanks to the parks, Adventure City, as well as Knott’s Berry Farm, among other places.

Bar Harbor, Maine

If you are looking for a vacationing destination with lots of water bodies and water activities for you and your children, the Bar Harbor in Maine could be exactly the place for you. Bar Harbor offers swimming for kids at Echo Lake. It’s also a great destination for walks, and you can easily follow all the signs that are labeled Museum in the Streets – these signs give a walking tour of the place, and you will come across hiking trails, cycling, and walking trails. You could also visit the Acacia National Park that is nearby for camping, great coastline views, and hiking.

Rome

If you’d like to go all out in your vacation plans this summer break, then Rome could be an excellent addition to your vacation list, all thanks to the iconic landmarks, great architecture, art, history, and amazing scenery. You could visit the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, Roman Forum, Spanish Steps, Gianicolo Hill, Piazza Navona, etc. The best part is that the summer weather in Rome is majestic. Just beware that the streets and the sites/ sights you plan to visit will be very busy.

Grand Canyon

The North Rim has made the Grand Canyon a popular summer vacation destination because it remains closed in winter and only opens in summer. Therefore, visiting the Grand Canyon in summer gives you a double dose of adventure because you get to visit the South and the North rims, the Rim Trail, and also the Grand Canyon Village.