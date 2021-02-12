Introduction

With the world already gone digital and the age of social media, companies and businesses are taking advantage of these changes and shifting most of their services online, including marketing. Digital marketing is now an exciting new field incorporating the digital aspects to marketing and driving sales via the web.

Digital agencies and companies looking for a digital marketer are searching for candidates who are up to date with the latest tactics, trends and news. There are very many talented experts in the field trying to stay at the top of the competition. If you genuinely wish to get your foot into the area, you will need to have something that sets you apart and the proper skills it takes to do the job. One way is by getting a digital marketing certification from Yzydo.

There are many certifications out there claiming to provide you with the right skills. It makes it harder for you to find the best online marketing course that best suits you. This article will make your work easier! Continue reading to learn more about the best seven digital marketing courses and certification programs that will guarantee you the best results.

The 7 Digital Marketing Certifications that will get you skilled and land you a job include:

Google Analytics Certification

As a beginner, you need to know that you need to have a thorough knowledge of Google and its tools as a digital marketer. It is because digital marketing heavily revolves around Google. Google Analytics is one of the primary tools used by marketers to track the amount of website traffic they are getting. It is a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced users. And the best part is, it is a free tool to use in your digital marketing toolkit.

To become a Google certified expert, you will need to be proficient in using Google Analytics in your business. Google recommends having hands-on experience using the software before taking the Google Analytics Exam. You need to review the study content and take the exam for free; if you fail, you can retake the exam in seven days.

Google AdWords Certification

Google AdWords is a powerful digital marketing tool. Online marketing is not just about placing an ad on a website. It is so much more. Google AdWords is now effective tool organizations use to boosts their digital marketing return on investment, making it an excellent certification to have today.

To get the Google AdWords certification, you will need to pass two of exams. One is the AdWords Fundamentals exams. The other is an exam in either of these: Display Advertising, Search Advertising, Video Advertising, Mobile Adverting or Shopping Advertising. Like in the Google Analytics case, Google recommends having a bit of hands-on experience with the software before attempting the exam. Should you fail, you can retake the exam in seven days.

Hootsuite Social Media Marketing Certifications

Hootsuite is a commonly-known social media management platform offering different types of social media certifications. Through their Hootsuite Academy program, you can easily access and do the training that ensures you grow from beginner level to an advanced social media expert level. The social media training course offered is an excellent way of setting yourself up as a top candidate as a digital marketing expert in your dream organization.

The Hootsuite Social Media Marketing Course is extensive, comprising 15 lessons and assignments for you to attempt. It tests your knowledge base on social media marketing concepts. You will need to pass the 60-question online exam to receive a badge. Once you pass the exam, your certification will never expire. Depending on the certificate you choose, each certification has its pricing.

HubSpot Content Marketing Certification

In online marketing, content is a core pillar for effective results. Gaining a HubSpot content marketing certification is an excellent thing for your career. As a digital marketer today, you should possess excellent communication and writing skills. Taking up this certification will help you to build, implement and execute effective content marketing strategies appropriately.

The certification is an eight-hour course with 14 lessons you will need to attend. It is free and covers various aspects of content marketing such as Content ideation, content promotion, content creation, content repurposing, storytelling, framework and analyzation.

Digital Garage: Fundamentals of Digital Marketing Certification

You can get free tutorials on every digital marketing concept you wish to learn from Google Digital Garage. Google’s Digital Garage is the best place to learn all the basics in one place, especially for beginners. They have topics from data insights and analytics to display advertising. The whole course has 26 modules accredited by the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and the Open University.

To be certified, you need to complete all 26 modules and pass the final 40-question exam. After that, all you need to do is download the certification and share it on your CV or LinkedIn to get ahead in your digital marketing career.

Facebook Blueprint Certifications

It’s no brainer that many organizations use Facebook advertising to target audience and drive awareness to their products and services. One strategy to set yourself apart as a digital marketing expert is by becoming a Facebook certified professional through Facebook’s Blueprint certification.

The certification is a signal to future employers to effectively implement and improve their ad campaigns through Facebook. The program has eight credentials for you to choose from, and each exam costs approximately $150.

YouTube Certification

YouTube is a widely used application due to the rapid growth in video content. Organizations today are changing from using just traditional written content and are instead incorporating video content via YouTube.

The YouTube certification will give you the skills to create, grow, optimize and monetize a YouTube channel. The certificate is free and valid for 18 months from the date you received it. The certification is a great plus to have, especially if you want to venture to video content marketing.

Conclusion

Digital marketing is a competitive yet exciting field. There are many aspects to it. Having a digital marketing certification in your resume will help you stand out from the competition and open many doors for you. Choose one or two courses that you find will best suit you, master the subjects and get yourself a digital marketing certification.